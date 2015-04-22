Burger giant McDonald's to end deforestation in supply chain - TRFN

BARCELONA, April 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Global
fast food giant McDonald's Corp has pledged to end deforestation
caused by production of commodities in its supply chain,
focusing on beef, coffee, palm oil, poultry and packaging.
A U.S.-based scientific advocacy group welcomed the pledge,
saying it was the first by a global fast food chain covering its
whole supply chain and would push the industry to set new
environmental standards.
McDonald's promised on Tuesday not to buy from suppliers
that clear primary forest and other areas with high conservation
value, as well as peatlands.
It also said human rights must be respected and conflicts
over land use resolved through a balanced and transparent
process.
The multinational company said it would begin developing
specific time-bound targets for the raw materials it sources
this year and would help smallholders, farmers, plantation
owners and suppliers to comply with its commitment.
"Making this pledge is the right thing to do for our
company, the planet and the communities in which our supply
chain operates," said Francesca DeBiase, senior vice president
of McDonald's worldwide supply chain and sustainability.
Like many other international food, cosmetics and commodity
giants, the company - famous for its burger restaurants - has
come under pressure from activists to make its business
environmentally and socially sustainable.
The Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), a U.S.-based
advocacy group, said the pledge made McDonald's the first global
fast food chain to promise to eliminate deforestation from its
worldwide supply chain, going well beyond the palm oil
commitments made by competitors.
"The sheer scale of McDonald's commitment includes
significant potential for change, pushing the industry to
implement new environmental standards across the board and
ultimately reducing climate emissions," said UCS analyst Lael
Goodman. "However, the commitment is still a work in progress."
UCS urged McDonald's to set strong, time-bound goals for
individual commodities, and to follow through on the ground.
David McLaughlin, WWF's vice president of sustainable food,
said success would require the expansion of monitoring and
compliance efforts by McDonald's and its suppliers.
"We hope that this commitment will inspire other companies
to take action," he added in a statement.
A 2015 scorecard produced by UCS, ranking pledges by top
U.S. brands on deforestation-free palm oil, shows that fast food
firms have lagged behind packaged food and personal care
companies.
UCS's Goodman said the McDonald's commitment had the
potential to create a "new normal" whereby fast food brands
demand deforestation-free commodities from their suppliers.
McDonald's said it had begun addressing deforestation in
1989 when it stopped sourcing beef from the Amazon rainforest.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Tim Pearce)