German online sales growth forecast revised up to 44 pct

* Online growth forecast revised higher
* Clothes, books, electronics most popular categories
* Amazon, Otto, Zalando, D.Post benefit from e-commerce
BERLIN, Nov 19 German online sales will grow by
a faster than expected rate of 44 percent in 2013 to 39.8
billion euros ($53.83 billion), or more than 9 percent of total
retail sales, the country's e-commerce trade association BVH
said on Tuesday.
BVH said it was raising its forecast after strong figures
for the first nine months of the year. In February, it had
predicted online sales growth of 21 percent to 33.5 billion
euros.
E-commerce and mail order sales rose 26.7 percent in the
third quarter to 11.6 billion euros, with clothes and shoes the
most popular category, followed by books, audio devices and
electronics, the trade association said in a statement.
Companies that are benefiting from booming e-commerce in
Germany include Amazon.com Inc, mail-order giant Otto
and online fashion retailer Zalando, as well as logistics
companies like Deutsche Post DHL.
The Media-Saturn electronics chain of German retailer Metro
has seen its sales hit by e-commerce as it was late to
go online, but is now seeing that part of its business growing
fast.
Online retail sales in Europe are seen doubling by 2018 to
323 billion euros, market research firm Mintel forecasts.