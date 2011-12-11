New ways to use gift cards sprout this holiday

* Moola Street cuts upfront cost of gift cards
* GoalMine to redeem cards for investments
* Plastic Jungle sees triple-digit growth this year
* Over 600 pages of gift cards for sale on eBay
By Alistair Barr
Dec 11 Retailers are coming up with ways to
make the gift card - that staple of holiday giving - more
exciting to receive, from including a set of Lego blocks to
putting images of popular paintings on the plastic cards.
At the same time, some companies are trying to make the
cards even more appealing to give, by addressing the fact that
recipients rarely use the entire amount stored on them.
More than 80 percent of shoppers plan to buy gift cards
this holiday, up from 77.3 percent last year. They are expected
to spend an average of $155.43 on cards, the highest amount
since 2007 and up from $145.61 last year, according to the
National Retail Federation.
Total spending on gift cards should reach $27.8 billion
this holiday. Consulting firm TowerGroup has estimated that
about 10 percent of the value of gift cards are not used, which
would leave almost $3 billion on the table.
Keeping that unused cash in mind, on Nov. 6 Del Currie and
Lou Corbo launched Moola Street to offer a different kind of
gift card. The purchaser only has to pay 10 percent of the
value of the card upfront, but gets to give a card with 10
times that value as a gift. So, for example, a $100 gift card
costs $10 upfront.
If the card is not redeemed after three months, the
purchaser does not have to pay any more. The full amount is
charged only when the recipient logs on to moolastreet.com and
converts the gift into cards from retailers and restaurants
including Amazon.com , Target , Macy's and
Subway. The recipient can trade the Moola Street card for up to
three retailer or restaurant cards.
"The response so far has been good," said Moola Street
Chief Executive Del Currie. "We have launched it, but haven't
started all our promotions too heavily yet. We haven't been
going berserk with orders yet, but the traffic to the Website
has been good."
Some gift cards have become gifts in their own right, as
games, lights, music and the occasional toy come along with the
ability to buy what you want.
Target, which switched from paper gift certificates to
plastic cards with bar codes back in 1999, offers dozens of
different gift cards redeemable at its stores and online. Since
January 2010 it has also had mobile "cards" that can be stored
on a smartphone, eliminating the need for a physical card.
One of the popular Target cards this year includes Lego
pieces the recipient can use to build a small version of
Target's mascot dog, Bullseye, a polar bear or a snowman, said
Terry Scully, Target's president of financial and retail
services.
Retailers are big believers in gift cards, as recipients
who do redeem them often spend more than the value of the card.
Sales are not logged until the cards are redeemed.
The biggest day for using gift cards at Target is the day
after Christmas. About one-third of the value of the cards
loaded annually is redeemed in December and January, and a
majority of the money loaded on cards is used within a year
after they are issued, Scully said.
THE GIFT OF INVESTING
GoalMine, an online investing and savings service, will
allow people to redeem gift cards to fund investments,
including mutual funds and FDIC-insured savings accounts that
it runs.
The offer begins Dec. 19 and runs through the holiday
season. Up to 10 gift cards can be redeemed per day. The cards
must have at least $25 on them and the first card will be
redeemed for 150 percent of its value, for cards up to $50.
Subsequent gift cards will be redeemed based on a market
value, set by prices offered at Plastic Jungle, an online gift
card exchange.
Plastic Jungle lets people buy gift cards online for up to
35 percent off or to sell cards for up to 92 percent of face
value. Sellers get cash that they are much more likely to use.
Cards for Target and Wal-Mart Stores Inc -- where a
card depicting a winter scene by American painter Thomas
Kinkade is selling well -- have some of the lowest discount
rates on PlasticJungle. On Friday, there were no Walmart cards
available, while a Target card with a balance of $26.80 was
available for $26, or 3 percent off.
While Plastic Jungle has been around for several years, it
has seen "triple-digit growth" in revenue and transactions
through November this year, versus the same period of 2010,
according to Kristin Morse, vice president of marketing.
Card holders themselves are also selling cards. A search
for "gift cards" on eBay's online marketplace on
Friday morning revealed over 600 pages of cards for sale. The
cards on the first page of results were for retailers including
Home Depot , Best Buy , Amazon.com, Sears
unit Kmart and Macy's.
Almost all sellers on eBay offered the gift cards at slight
discounts to the face value. However, some, for Amazon.com and
Apple's iTunes store, were offered at prices above the
value on the cards.