Retail prop. investors pick Germany over UK in Q3-CBRE

LONDON, Nov 2 Reuters) - Germany overtook the UK as Europe's
largest retail property investment market in the third quarter
of this year, with investors shying from Britain's weak economic
growth forecasts and falling consumer spending, research showed.
Property consultant CBRE said on Tuesday that
Germany saw 2.3 billion euros ($3.1 billion) of retail
investment in third-quarter 2011, against the UK's 1.8 billion
euros. The two account for 51 percent of the European market.
"Germany is attracting strong demand from international
investors, but also increasingly from local players, who in the
current uncertain climate are shifting their focus back to their
home market," CBRE's Associate Director for EMEA Research, Iryna
Pylypchuk, said in a research report.
The amount invested in the UK was the country's weakest
quarterly investment result since first-quarter 2009, CBRE said,
noting investor demand for good quality assets, particularly
from international players, remained strong.
Demand for riskier, secondary-grade UK high street and
shopping centre assets has been dampened by worries the country
will slip back into recession, as it grapples with low economic
growth forecasts, weak consumer spending and high unemployment.
CBRE also said retail investment activity in Central and
Eastern Europe for the first nine months of 2011 was double that
of 2010, noting countries such as Poland and Czech Republic were
popular because of their strong fundamentals and higher yields.
Across continental Europe, retail property investment in the
third quarter rose 3 percent, from the previous quarter, to 7.8
billion euros, well below the previous six-quarter average of
9.4 billion euros, CBRE said.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh)