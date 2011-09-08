McLaren's One Hyde Park store up for sale

LONDON, Sept 8 Formula One racing group McLaren's store at luxury residential development One Hyde Park in London is up for sale for 11.5 million pounds ($18 million), following the sale of the neighbouring Rolex-occupied unit last month.

The 3,186 square foot store is on offer at a net initial yield of 3.29 percent and is being let to McLaren on a 15-year lease at an initial rent of 400,000 pounds per year.

Last month, Russian investor Grigory Guselnikov bought the Rolex store for 13 million pounds, reflecting a net initial yield of 2.91 percent. A third retail unit -- to be let to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank -- is expected to open this year.

The Knightsbridge complex, which sits close to department stores Harrods and Harvey Nichols, is one of London's most expensive developments with prices of over 6,800 pounds per square foot paid for its apartments.

Investors seeking safe havens for their cash have flocked to central London, stoking demand for the best shop units on the UK capital's prime shopping streets.

The Cartier store on Old Bond Street, for instance, sold at 18.65 million pounds in July, reflecting a record-low yield of 2.8 percent.

"Investors are investing in London because rents have been growing and growing consistently for the last few years," CB Richard Ellis's Executive Director Phil Cann, who oversees high street investment, told Reuters.

"London, Paris, New York are considered as safe havens at the moment for cash and it's about return of capital not returns on capital," he said.

The sale is being handled by property agents Savills. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh)