Retailers push into crowded mobile payment market

* Mobile payments market seen growing threefold by 2017
* Retailers spend $150 bln a year on card-based payments
* Opportunity to monetise data on consumer behaviour
* Mobile payments can cut retailers' costs, boost
service-study
* Starbucks payment/reward app already has 10 million users
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, April 6 Big retailers are muscling in on
the likes of Visa, MasterCard and Google
in a fiercely competitive and growing mobile payment market that
promises to cut transaction costs and increase customer loyalty.
Stores such as British supermarket Tesco and
France's Auchan hope their "digital wallets" - apps which allow
users to pay with their smartphones rather than cash or cards -
will also give them more comprehensive data about customers'
shopping habits than ever before so they can target advertising.
They are joining a crowded market - banks, card companies
and tech firms like Google and Apple are all entering
the mobile payment business, each hoping their app will become
the industry standard. eBay's PayPal, well established
in e-commerce, is also experimenting with the technology.
Retailers hope to attract customers to their own services by
giving discounts and rewards to those using them, while also
linking payments automatically to loyalty schemes and offering
features like saved shopping lists.
The global market for mobile payments is forecast to grow
about threefold by 2017 to some $721 billion worth of
transactions, with more than 450 million users, according to
research firm Gartner.
The growth could benefit retailers as the competition from a
host of payment providers should help drive down the fees stores
pay to have transactions processed - a service currently
dominated by banks and card firms Visa and MasterCard.
"We view merchants as overall beneficiaries of the trend
toward mobile payments," said Morgan Stanley, which estimated
retailers in developed countries spent up to $150 billion in
2012 to accept card payments.
"Expected returns should justify any incremental investments
required in enabling mobile payments technology," it said in a
report in January.
However, it is still unclear how the retail mobile payment
market will develop, with card companies and banks seen
retaining a leading role in processing payments even if physical
cards become obsolete.
Retailers' apps might struggle to take off as customers are
unlikely to be willing to use a variety of services for
different stores, but the success of Starbucks Corp in
combining mobile payments with promotions shows big players can
succeed.
U.S. RETAILERS
Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain, launched its
mobile payment and rewards app in 2011. It already has 10
million users and the firm said this month it is looking for
ways to expand the programme beyond its own network.
"The mobile payments platform has given us a higher degree
of frequency and higher degree of loyalty and the question is
how can we leverage that beyond our stores," Starbucks Chairman
and Chief Executive Howard Schultz told CNBC television.
An alternative path is also being explored in the United
States, where dozens of top retailers including Wal-Mart
, Target and Best Buy have announced
plans to set up a joint digital wallet service - the Merchant
Customer Exchange, or MCX - though no launch date has been set.
Meanwhile, an attempt to create a mobile payment app
universally accepted by retailers has recently launched in
Germany. Yapital, owned by e-commerce firm Otto, has
gone live in thousands of stores and also allows users to pay
online and make peer-to-peer transfers.
Yapital Chairman Nils Winkler expects just a few players to
survive of the 200 initiatives now clamouring for attention in
Europe, with apps tied to retailers more likely to win out than
those being developed by telecom and card firms.
"The biggest success in this field will be retail-based.
PayPal is a good example that has grown tremendously based on
the retail success of eBay," he said.
"CLEAR BUSINESS CASE"
Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer which pioneered
the tracking of customer behaviour with its Clubcard loyalty
card two decades ago, will launch its digital wallet this year,
as it also starts offering current accounts.
That is part of the British supermarket chain's eventual
plan to use smartphones - and its own-brand Hudl tablet
computers - to allow customers to navigate stores with their
devices and scan products to buy them as they shop.
Sophie Albizua, co-founder of UK-based retail consultancy
eNova Partnership, said her clients were ready to invest in
overhauling outdated till systems to enable mobile payments.
"People spent the last five to 10 years fine-tuning their
websites. Now they have time to focus on something else."
French supermarket group Auchan, Europe's fifth-biggest
retailer, launched its "Flash and Pay" electronic wallet about a
year ago. It combines payments with coupons, loyalty cards,
receipts and a shopping list feature.
"Our objective is to minimise costs. To have alternatives to
existing solutions. All other solutions try to make costs for
merchants," Arnaud Crouzet, Auchan head of global payments, told
the Merchant Payments Ecosystem conference in Berlin.
"It is difficult to imagine our data on our customers going
through a third party," he added.
Britain's Centre for Economics and Business Research said
there was a clear business case for digital wallets in terms of
reduced costs and improved customer service and sales.
UK retailers could have saved 463 million pounds ($770
million) in transaction costs in 2013 by shifting to mobile
payments from cash, credit and charge cards, it estimates.
Mobile payments could reduce queue length in stores by
speeding users through tills and cut the cost of handling cash
and card payments, it said.
Handling cash - which accounts for over half retail
transactions by volume in Britain - is costly for retailers as
it needs to be counted and guarded, costs equivalent to about
2.5 percent of takings, compared with about 2 percent for
processing cheques and 1 percent for debit and credit cards.
However Carrefour, the world's second biggest
retailer after Wal-Mart, thinks shoppers need more time to be
convinced.
"For the moment, cards are still a good solution, especially
contactless ones," said Frederic Mazurier, a vice-president for
finance and risk management at Carrefour Banque. "It is going to
take quite a few years more."
($1 = 0.6011 British pounds)
