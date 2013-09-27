FEATURE-Online retailers go hi-tech to size up shoppers and cut returns

* Clothes already most popular online category, growing fast
* Around half apparel bought returned, often because of fit
* ASOS says cutting returns would boost bottom line
* Convenience is key to cracking fitting challenge
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Sept 27 Online retailers are trying to
cajole consumers into revealing their vital statistics with new
sizing technology tailored to turn back a tide of returned
garments that is hurting profits.
Up to half of the clothes bought online are sent back, many
due to poor fit, squeezing retailers' margins and creating
logistical problems in recovering and re-selling rejected stock.
Clothing is the most popular online shopping category in
most of Europe: 45 percent of Brits and 41 percent of German
consumers bought online in the last year, Mintel research shows.
Germany's Zalando and Britain's ASOS, online-only
fashion retailers, grabbed market share by promising a free
returns service - that now threatens to undermine long-term
profits.
ASOS Chief Executive Nick Robertson said a 1 percent fall
in returns would immediately add 10 million pounds ($16
million)to the company's bottom line. ASOS reported attributable
net income of 32.9 million pounds for the year to Aug. 31, 2012.
It's not a problem that can simply be solved by charging for
returns, retailers say. Businesses would still find it tough to
recoup the cost of extra shipping and warehouse fees, damaged
goods and difficulty in selling items that may no longer be
season-specific - not to mention the intangible impact of
unhappy customers.
"If you don't have to return something then clearly that is
a better experience than having to return something," Robertson
told Reuters, adding the average ASOS returns rate is about 30
percent, taking into account variations between markets.
E-commerce still only accounts for 15 percent of total
garment sales. Much of the lag is down to shoppers' reluctance
to buy clothes they can't try on. Fits.me, a London-based
developer of sizing software, estimates that around 80 percent
of all clothes bought in-store pass through a fitting room.
Fits.me is one of several start-ups to have recently sprung
up in response to the industry problem, producing software they
claim will reduce returns and boost sales by helping shoppers
select the correct tailoring.
Fits.me, whose technology allows customers of brands
including Adidas and Hugo Boss to
visualise clothes on different body shapes, polled German online
shoppers and found 35 percent of them aborted potential
purchases because of concerns about fit.
"There is no size standardisation. The risk of buying online
is very high," said founder Heikki Haldre, noting that only a
third of people sized medium will actually choose an "M".
BEST GUESS?
Retailers are reluctant to go into too much detail about how
they are trying to reduce returns. But the experience of several
start-ups suggests consumers are put off by requests for too
many measurements, seen as a major inconvenience.
German mail-order giant Otto is working on new sizing
software with several technology developers who have had to
rework prototypes that asked shoppers for precise statistics.
"When people buy clothes online they want to do everything
fast and quick. Most people don't want to do any work," said
Asaf Moses, co-founder of Berlin-based UPCload, which had to
abandon an approach using home web-cams to take body
measurements. Only 15 percent of shoppers opted to use it.
UPCload came up instead with a "best guess" system in which
shoppers enter their gender, weight, height and age, then choose
the best match from three body shapes.
"Once we took this approach, sales just boomed," Moses said.
German consumers in particular are quick to return goods
owing to the country's long-established mail order industry,
with its free returns. Hard-to-fit trousers and shoes are the
most regularly-returned items. So Otto is also working with
Mifitto, a Duisberg-based firm, to find new ways of sizing.
"Customers don't want to get in front of a camera or measure
themselves," confirmed Dominic Koehler, Mifitto co-founder. The
company has an app for Otto.com which asks shoppers to upload a
tracing of the outline of their foot, but says it sees the
future in scanning the 3-D interior of shoe brands to recommend
the right size and style to shoppers.
Otto, which has shifted its mail-order business online to
become Europe's biggest player in e-commerce after
Amazon, says its customers are curious about new fitting
technology, although it declined to quantify the impact on
returns.
Otto is also working with data analysis firm Blue Yonder,
which has found that customers are less likely to return a
garment the more online pictures they can see of it while
ordering. It has also found companies can cut returns by making
customers aware of the environmental impact - from transport to
packaging - of ordering multiple sizes in the same item, a habit
adopted by many shoppers who prefer to try several sizes at home
before buying just one.
Other approaches include that taken by Virtusize, a
Stockholm-based firm working with ASOS, which enables shoppers
to compare the measurements of the item for sale with those of
the clothes they already own.
"Measuring a garment is easier than measuring your body,"
said Peder Stubert, Virtusize co-founder. "We can lower size and
fit specific returns by 50 percent and generally half of returns
are due to size and fit."
Ultimately however, the impact of any new sizing technology
may remain limited if a company makes it easy for consumers to
change their minds about the clothes they have ordered.
Jefferies analyst David Reynolds believes that ASOS managed
to lower return rates in the first half of the year by
inspecting its products more closely prior to shipping to check
customers were receiving the right sizes.
However Reynolds - who said himself that he regularly
returns clothes ordered online - forecast those rates could rise
again because the firm has made it so easy to send back goods.
"New technology for sizing could potentially make a real
difference but the convenience of returns could defer the
acceptance of sizing technology," he said.