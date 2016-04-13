UPDATE 1-U.S. states probe retailers' on-call scheduling

(Adds comments from Carter's, Payless, Zumiez; adds Pier 1
policy change)
April 13 U.S. regulators have asked 15
retailers, including Aeropostale Inc, American Eagle
Outfitters Inc, Coach Inc and Walt Disney Co
, to discuss whether they use a controversial practice of
canceling shifts of hourly workers with almost no notice.
The attorneys general of eight U.S. states and Washington
sent letters seeking information about "on-call" scheduling,
where workers dial their employers an hour or two before their
scheduled shifts to learn whether they should show up.
Such scheduling can help retailers save money by avoiding
overstaffing during slow periods, while ensuring they have
enough staffing when stores are crowded.
But according to the letters, workers can be harmed by
"unpredictable" work schedules because they can increase stress,
strain family life, and make it harder to arrange child care or
pursue an education.
The letters also say on-call scheduling may violate state
labor laws requiring workers to be paid for at least part of a
day even if they are told to stay home, and is not a "business
necessity" given that some chains have abandoned the practice.
Other retailers receiving the letters are BCBG Max Azria,
Carter's Inc, Canada's DavidsTea Inc, Forever
21 Inc, Ascena Retail Group Inc's Justice, Pacific
Sunwear of California Inc, Payless ShoeSource, Tillys
Inc, Fast Retailing Co's Uniqlo, VF Corp's
Van's and Zumiez Inc.
The letters seek such information as payroll records, store
work schedules, employee handbooks, and the degree to which
store managers have autonomy to decide who works and when.
In April 2015, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
sent letters to 13 retailers asking about their on-call
scheduling practices.
He was joined in the latest requests by the attorneys
general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia,
Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Rhode Island.
Retailers that have ended on-call scheduling since the
original letters were sent include Abercrombie & Fitch Inc
, L Brands Inc's Bath & Body Works and Victoria's
Secret, Gap Inc, J Crew Group Inc, Pier 1 Imports Inc
and Urban Outfitters Inc.
Spokeswomen for Coach and Payless said their companies do
not use on-call scheduling. A spokesman for Zumiez said that
company will cooperate. A spokesman for Carter's said that
company is reviewing its letter. Other retailers receiving the
new letters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
