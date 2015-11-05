版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 6日 星期五 01:27 BJT

U.S. retailers' October same-store sales review

Nov 5 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1GNuLRr for a Thomson Reuters report that reviews U.S. retailers' October same-store sales.

** Gap will report October SSS on Nov. 9. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

