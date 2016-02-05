U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review

BRIEF-Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corp
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
Feb 4 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1QJwCb6 for a Thomson Reuters report that reviews U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.