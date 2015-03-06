U.S. retailers' February same-store sales review

BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services Inc files S-3
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc files s-3 relating to sale of 13.5 million shares of co's common stock by certain of co's existing stockholders
Feb 5 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1EREUJe for a Thomson Reuters report that reviews U.S. retailers' February same-store sales.
* Insperity Inc - on May 9, Peter Feld notified co that he had resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately
* Airline to end exclusive contract with aeroplan provider aimia