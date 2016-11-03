版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 00:33 BJT

U.S. retailers' October same-store sales review

Nov 3 Click on tmsnrt.rs/2erZIjR for a Thomson Reuters report that reviews U.S. retailers' October same-store sales.

*Review does not contain Gap Inc, which is scheduled to report October SSS on Nov. 7 (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐