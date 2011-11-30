Russian online retail stifled by infrastructure-PwC

| MOSCOW
MOSCOW Nov 30 Russian online shopping
growth is being held back by poor infrastructure and slow
delivery times, accountants PWC said on Wednesday, forcing
retailers to spend more before they reap any benefit of rising
internet use.
Russia overtook Germany as Europe's biggest internet market
in September with about 60 million users, while a penetration
rate of around 43 percent means e-commerce is still at an early
stage of development.
A PwC survey of 2,000 Russian online users found 92 percent
of them shop at least occasionally on the web, up from 80
percent in 2009, but only 12 percent do it every week compared
to 28 percent in Britain.
"If we compare the pace of internet penetration in the
Russian provinces with that of online retail, we will see a very
significant lag, and logistics is one of the main reasons," said
Vardan Gasparyan, senior manager at PwC Russia.
As rail is by far the most common means of transporting
goods, consumers often have to wait a week before they get their
order, which makes online shopping a less attractive option than
visiting a mall, said Vardanyan, who specialises in supply chain
management.
Russian retailers often cite a lack of modern infrastructure
as a major constraint to expansion in the provinces, where lower
penetration of organised retail and rising disposable incomes
underscore the potential for rapid sales growth.
Traditional retailers, such as food chain X5 and
electronics specialist M.video, have the advantage of
a physical presence in the provinces after developing their own
logistics and warehouse infrastructure.
But pure-play online retailers will have to invest in their
own infrastructure to catch up, said Vardanyan, who added a
relatively low use of credit cards in Russia and a general
mistrust of the internet were two other constraints.
According to the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM), the
Russian e-commerce market will reach 315 billion roubles ($10
billion) in 2011, an increase of nearly 30 percent from 2010.
In September, Russia's leading online retailer Ozon.ru
secured funding of $100 million, the biggest private investment
to date in Russia's e-commerce market, from a consortium
including Japanese online retailer Rakuten.
And Russian online groups Yandex and Mail.Ru
raised nearly $2.5 billion between them in the two
biggest Russian IPOs of the last 12 months.
Most respondents to the PWC survey said they shop online for
household appliances, books, mobile phones and computers, but
online deals for clothes and footwear, video and audio products,
online travel and entertainment bookings are showing the fastest
growth.