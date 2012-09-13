REUTERS SUMMIT-M&S boss says stock problems fixed, feels relaxed

* CEO says womenswear stock levels "where we want them"
* Says new clothing team need time to make impact
* Says M&S not on bid footing
* Says major investors back strategy
By James Davey and Neil Maidment
LONDON, Sept 13 Marks & Spencer has
fixed the stock management problems that hit womenswear sales in
the last six months, its CEO said, adding he did not feel under
pressure from investors despite renewed talk of a possible bid
for the British retailer.
In July Britain's largest clothing retailer M&S shook up its
general merchandise management team after posting its biggest
quarterly sales drop for 3-1/2 years, blaming wet summer weather
and stock management issues that left its stores short of best
selling lines.
"It was not good enough; we took the adequate steps," Chief
Executive Marc Bolland said at the Reuters Retail and Consumer
Summit on Thursday.
"Stock levels are back up where we want them. ... We've also
changed the buying processes for it."
John Dixon, previously in charge of food, has replaced Kate
Bostock as the boss of clothing, while Belinda Earl, former CEO
of Debenhams, Jaeger as well as Aquascutum, has been
brought in as style director.
"I think that they (Dixon and Earl) need some time and
shareholders are aware that normally you would have sort of six
months lead time before you can change. Spring/summer next year
will show some of the new buys," said Bolland, sporting a
so-called M&S sustainable suit made from organic, recycled and
reclaimed materials, at the summit held at the Reuters office in
London.
Some analysts reckon July's disappointing update from M&S,
which followed one in May when the firm slashed its sales growth
forecast, have made the bellwether UK retailer increasingly
vulnerable to a bid.
Shares in the 128-year-old company that sells clothes,
footwear and homewares as well as upmarket foods from about 730
stores to 21 million Britons a week, have risen 15 percent over
the last three months, buoyed by persistent speculation
regarding a possible offer from private equity or a sovereign
wealth fund.
Bolland said reports of possible bids were "rumours and
speculation; we cannot comment on any rumours or speculation."
Asked if M&S was preparing for a possible takeover bid, he
said no and said its major investors fully backed his strategy
of focusing on the UK, embracing multi-channel retailing and
selective overseas expansion.
"The board has a very clear strategy, is behind the
strategy. Major shareholders are in behind the strategy," he
said. "I'm relaxed."
Bolland said M&S' customer research had shown a "strong
uptick" in consumer confidence over the Olympic and Paralympic
Games period.
But he noted: "The translation of immediate customer
confidence into 'I am going to spend more' is not what the
industry data and the data that we are tracking have suggested."
Separately on Thursday, clothing retailer Next and
department store and food group John Lewis, two of
Britain's best performing retailers, warned of a slowdown in an
already troubled sector, dampening hopes that consumers might
help return the recession hit economy to growth.
Shares in M&S closed down 1.3 percent at 370 pence, valuing
the business at about 5.96 billion pounds.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits