YOUR MONEY-How much does it cost to lure your tween from electronics?

By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, March 3 With thousands of free
downloads at the ready with the swipe of a finger, parents of
tweens face a daunting question: How much are they willing to
spend to lure their children away from electronic devices?
Monopoly? A real-life classic version of the board game
costs around $21, compared to 99 cents for the app.
"It is more and more challenging to find products for older
kids that will engage them," says Stevanne Auerbach, a child
development expert known as "Dr. Toy".
Spending among kids ages 9-11 is just 13 percent of the
overall toy market, according to NPD Group and has not changed
much in the past five years. It is just 5 percent in the 12-17
age group.
At the annual Toy Fair in New York in mid-February, which
fills two full floors of a giant convention center, you could
walk miles down long aisles before finding toys for boys and
girls older than 8. With the $18 billion toy market flattening
over the last several years, according to NPD, toy manufacturers
can't just give up on nearly 20 percent of their target
audience.
If you are buying for a child in that age group and don't
just want to hand over a gift card, here's what you might find
and what you'll pay:
Products abound like Lego's new line Ultra Agents, which
uses bricks to interact with tablets. Sets range from $19.99 to
$99.99.
Another popular souped-up toy is an app-integrated toy car
system called Anki Drive. The starter kit retails for around
$150 - but it's a popular item and hard to find in stock.
Other classic games have become more digital - like the new
Simon Swipe, which Hasbro president John Frascotti says
was given a new look for kids who have grown up with touch
screen technology.
As far as kids' social development, this is a kind of middle
ground. The purpose of toys at this age is to encourage creative
thinking and develop social skills, Auerbach says.
COOLER THAN APPS
When manufactures try to one-up electronics, that's when
parents see price points rise - like a $349 Lego Mindstorm set
or a $299 radio-controlled drone.
Jim Silver, editor-in-chief of Time to Play magazine, finds
girls between 9 and 11 to be hardest to target. "They are not
playing house, not playing baby dolls, most are not into radio
control or playing video games as much as boys," Silver says.
At ThinkFun, a parent-run toy company, the objective is to
create products that are not just real-world copies of something
you can play online.
"A lightbulb went off, and we said we can't make games that
could be emulated on an iPad. Games need a whiz-bang
quality," says co-founder Bill Ritchie.
Many of the company's products are three-dimensional logic
puzzles, with one even having a functioning laser (www.thinkfun.com/lasermaze).
The items can be found at Target and specialty
retailers, with most under $30.
The success of an anti-electronics lure often has nothing to
do with the toy and everything to do with the time and attention
of grownups.
"Parents are the child's first big toy," Auerbach says.
Sometimes that's the hardest sell. With her two children
home for many cold days this winter in Scarsdale, New York,
Eileen Livers says she has largely given in on electronics. Her
older daughter, 10, uses an iPod Touch to text her friends and
post pictures on social media. Her son, 8, could play endless
hours of Madden Football.
"I can still get them to do arts and crafts, but I have to
inspire it," says Livers, a content strategist and former vice
president of editorial programming at iVillage.com. "The
computer, they can go off and do it."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Nick Zieminski)