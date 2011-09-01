Trading at US retail brokerages surged in Aug -BMO

* Private broker checks indicate DARTs up 30 pct

* Public broker DARTs likely up 35 pct - 40 pct

* Strong trading volumes offset by weak markets, low rates

TORONTO, Sept 1 Trading volumes at U.S. retail brokerages surged in August due to a spike in market volatility, following the U.S. credit rating downgrade and amid ongoing concerns over global growth, BMO Capital Markets said on Thursday.

BMO said checks with private brokers indicated that daily average revenue trades (DARTs) grew 30 percent in August from July.

Trading at public brokers likely outpaced that at their private peers given their larger client bases, David Chiaverini, an analyst at BMO, said in a note to clients.

DARTs at Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O), and E*Trade Financial (ETFC.O), were up an estimated 35 percent to 40 percent month over month, Bank of Montreal's (BMO.TO) capital markets division said.

Market volatility reached its highest levels in a more than a year in August, as measured by the Chicago Board Options Exchange Market Volatility Index.

Options volumes reached a record in the month, up 39 percent from July, and up 88 percent from a year earlier, at 24.2 million daily options contracts traded, Chiaverini said.

U.S. cash equity volume was up 53 percent from July and 48 percent from a year earlier at 10.7 billion shares per day, while average daily trading value in dollars was up 44 percent month-over-month and 75 percent year-over-year, at $349 billion per day.

The strong trading volumes were offset by weakness in the markets, with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indexes down 5.7 percent and 8.8 percent month-over-month respectively, Chiaverini said.

"This should negatively affect asset balances and asset-based revenues at the brokers," he said, adding that mutual fund flows indicated heavy selling out of both equity funds and bond funds.

Low interest rates were another negative factor. Treasury and swap rates declined in August to well below the average of the previous quarter, while LIBOR rates inched higher, which should pressure net interest margins, Chiaverini said. (Reporting by John McCrank, editing by Bernadette Baum)