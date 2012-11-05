US retail brokerages expect higher trading levels post election

* Political, economic uncertainty takes toll on retail
trading
* Trading usually picks up in post-election years - Schwab
CEO
* TD Ameritrade sees return to normal trade climate in new
year
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Nov 5 Retail brokerages Charles Schwab
Corp and TD Ameritrade both expect trading
volumes to improve following the U.S. presidential election as
focus shifts to dealing with issues such as the fiscal cliff of
spending cuts and tax rises.
Trading levels among U.S. Main Street investors have fallen
to multi-year lows in 2012 amid political and economic
uncertainty in the United States and Europe.
"The uncertainty hanging over everybody right now is just
unbelievable," Walt Bettinger, chief executive of Schwab, one of
the largest U.S. brokerages, said during the company's interim
business update on Monday.
The U.S. Congress has until Jan. 1 to reach a deal on fiscal
issues to prevent enactment of $600 billion in government
spending cuts and higher taxes that could push the U.S. economy
back into recession.
In election years, trading volumes usually decline in the
second and third quarters and then increase into the following
year, Bettinger said, adding that he expects a "modest increase"
from current levels.
TD Ameritrade, the No. 1 U.S. discount brokerage by trading
volume, averaged around 360,000 client trades per day in its
fiscal year ended Sept. 30.
That number will likely climb by a 30,000 trades a day, on
average, in the year following the election, Fred Tomczyk, TD
Ameritrade's CEO, said in an interview. He added that was a
conservative estimate.
The trading environment will not likely get back to normal
until January or February, after the new session of Congress
begins, said Tomczyk, who described himself as "cautiously
optimistic" about the U.S. economy.
"They have to get through the lame duck period and get the
fiscal cliff dealt with, which we are optimistic will be dealt
with. It may not be on time, but it will be dealt with in one
shape or form," he said.