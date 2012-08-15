CORRECTED-Big retailers to take to mobile payments - WSJ

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
(Corrects name of initiative in second graph.)
Aug 15 Big retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores , Target Corp and Japan's 7-Eleven are planning to develop a mobile payment network, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people involved in the initiative.
The Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX) is an initiative taken by these retailers to match similar services from Google , which began operating it last year on its Android devices, the WSJ said.
It was unclear how much each merchant would contribute to the network's development, the paper said.
The technology will see customers who have downloaded applications to their smartphone then using the devices to pay for purchases by tapping their devices against a reader in stores.
The Journal citing research firm Gartner Inc saying mobile-payment transactions will likely surge to an estimated $600 billion world-wide by 2016, up from $172 billion this year.
Earlier this month Starbucks Corp too took on the mobile payments model, employing Square Inc to process payments at its U.S. coffee shops. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.