Shares of online coupon company RetailMeNot rise in market debut

July 19 Shares of online coupon company
RetailMeNot Inc rose as much as 30 percent in their
market debut on Friday, valuing the company at about $1.3
billion.
RetailMeNot's shares opened at $26.50 on the Nasdaq and
touched a high of $27.30. The offering of 9.1 million shares was
priced at $21 per share, the midpoint of the expected range,
raising $191.1 million.
The company, which connects consumers and retailers, offers
digital coupons for everything from clothing, electronics,
travel, food and entertainment to personal and business services
from over 60,000 retailers and brands.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Sachs and Credit Suisse Securities
were the lead underwriters for the offering.