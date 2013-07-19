Retailmenot prices IPO at midpoint of expected range

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces European patent approval for underlying technology of its thyramir microrna classifier
* Interpace Diagnostics announces European patent approval for underlying technology of its thyramir microrna classifier
July 19 Online coupon company Retailmenot Inc raised about $191 million in its initial public offering after pricing the offering of 9.1 million shares at $21 per share, the mid-point of the company's previously estimated range.
Retailmenot, backed by Google Ventures and Austin Ventures, offers digital coupons from over 60,000 retailers and brands.
The company, which listed Google Inc, Yahoo Inc and Facebook Inc as rivals in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was looking to price its offering at between $20 and $22 apiece.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Sachs and Credit Suisse Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.
Retailmenot shares are expected to start trading on Friday under the symbol "SALE" on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.
* Interpace Diagnostics announces European patent approval for underlying technology of its thyramir microrna classifier
PARIS, April 3 Louis Dreyfus' core earnings fell further last year as the global agricultural commodity trader again faced pressure from an abundant supply of crops.
April 3 Patients with advanced melanoma who received Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapies Opdivo and Yervoy had improved overall survival compared with those on Yervoy alone, with 64 percent on the combination therapy still alive after two years, according to data released on Monday.