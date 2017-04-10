版本:
UPDATE 1-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke

(Adds details, background)

April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.

RetailMeNot's shares jumped 49 percent to $11.55 in aftermarket trading on Monday, slightly below the offer price of $11.60 per share in cash.

The deal will allow Harland Clarke, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman's investment company MacAndrews & Forbes Inc, to build on its acquisition of Valassis Communications Inc, a provider of coupons and newspaper inserts. The company was acquired for $1.31 billion in 2013.

Based on 47.9 million shares outstanding as of Jan. 31, the deal is valued at about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.

LionTree Advisors is lead financial adviser to Harland Clarke, with Moelis & Co also serving as financial adviser.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is Harland Clarke's legal adviser.

Qatalyst Partners is is RetailMeNot's financial adviser and DLA Piper LLP is its legal adviser. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
