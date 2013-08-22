版本:
RetailMeNot revenue rises as more customers shop online

Aug 22 Online coupon company RetailMeNot Inc reported a higher quarterly revenue as more people shopped online.

Revenue rose 44 percent to $43.4 million.

Net loss attributable to the common shareholders widened to $1 million, or 68 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $667,000, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

