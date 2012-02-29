UPDATE 1-Retalix 4th-qtr profit rises

* Q4 EPS $0.13 vs $0.11 year ago

Feb 29 Retalix Ltd , a provider of software for retailers, reported a 19 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit as more customers adopted its key product, and forecast a strong year.

"We are growing our service business, and expanding our software-as-a-service offerings including through an acquisition," Chief Executive Shuky Sheffer said in a statement.

The Israel-based company said its Retalix 10 Store suite of products had recently won Target Corp as a customer.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Retalix rose to $3.1 million, or 13 cents a share, from $2.6 million, or 11 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-off items, the company earned 19 cents a share, while revenue rose 16.2 percent to $62.5 million.

For 2012, Retalix expects revenue between $260 million and $270 million, indicating a growth of about 10 percent to 14 percent from 2011 levels.

It also expects a 9 percent to 10 percent growth in profitability from operations.