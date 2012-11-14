UPDATE 1-Retalix sees 2012 revenue exceeding $270 million

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
JERUSALEM Nov 14 Retalix Ltd, a provider of software for retailers, said it expects to top its revenue forecast for 2012 as third-quarter sales rose 15 percent.
Retalix in August said 2012 revenue was trending to the high-end of its estimate of $260 million to $270 million but on Wednesday Chief Executive Shuky Sheffer said: "We expect we will exceed our revenue guidance."
He noted that its acquisition of retail software maker Cornell May Associates in September would have a minimal contribution in the rest of 2012 but "we expect it will grow as we move forward."
The company earned 21 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, down from 31 cents a share a year earlier. It attributed the decline mainly to $138,000 of financial expenses versus $1.1 million in financial income in the third quarter of 2011.
Revenue grew to a record $70.5 million from $61.6 million.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).