YOUR MONEY-Gen Y seeks savings advice in face of down economy

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 29 When it comes to saving money,
Generation Y is asking "why not?"
Young people are discovering that the earlier they start
saving for retirement and the longer they work, the larger the
nest egg when they finally want to use it. And they are looking
for ways to change their savings behavior accordingly.
This is an important lesson to hold dear for a generation,
born between 1979 and 1991, that came into the workforce in the
midst of financial turmoil. Now these young adults have to deal
with prosperity issues as the economy improves, unemployment
wanes and the country faces a myriad of tax and economic policy
changes at the start of 2013.
Leading into these changes, more Generation Y members are
seeking advice on how to manage finances than any other
generation, according to a survey performed by Merrill Edge,
which found that 84 percent of Gen Y is seeking advice on
finance, compared with 76 percent overall.
"They want to take action," said Alok Prasad, head of
Merrill Edge, the investment management partner to Bank of
America Corp.
A healthy 83 percent of Gen Y-ers are contributing to a
401(k) plan, up 8 percent from 10 years ago, according to
Fidelity. And for those who are prevented from taking action
because of apathy, there is auto-enrollment. The number of
companies that have chosen to enroll employees automatically in
401(k) plans grows by 25 percent every year, according to T.
Rowe Price.
MAGIC NUMBERS
This is what Generation Y is up against: In order to
maintain a similar standard of living in retirement, they need
to save 15 to 20 percent of their annual incomes beginning at
age 25, according to Christine Fahlund, vice president of T.
Rowe Price investment services.
While Generation Y is not achieving perfect success -
average contributions are about 4 percent of current salaries,
according to T.Rowe Price - even a little can go a long way.
When an investor starts young, as long as she is working,
compounding interest can build even meager savings into a
considerable sum. A 25-year-old making $45,000 per year who
contributes 4 percent of her salary would likely save $160,500
by age 50, and $564,000 by 65, according to T. Rowe Price.
Someone saving 6 percent, by comparison, would save $240,700
by 50 and $846,000 by 65. This means that the difference in
savings would be equivalent to a 50 percent increase in total
savings, for only a 2 percent increase in contributions.
Yvonne Reed, 29, began contributing 10 percent of her salary
to her 401(k) plan when she started working for a large
entertainment company in Orlando, Florida, in 2007 at age 24.
"My thought was, I have more cash than I need to spend now,
so what do I do with it," Reed said. "I could buy a condo, pay
off student debt or I could invest it."
Reed used a calculator on Fidelity's website to work out her
daily spending and bills. So far, Reed has saved $50,000 in her
401(k) plan. With her current salary at $70,000, Reed is on
track to save between $4 million and $16 million by the time she
retires at age 70, according to a contribution calculator on
Fidelity's website.
Reed laughs when she receives emails from Fidelity
projecting a fund in the multiple millions by the time she
retires.
A DOWN MARKET IS YOUR FRIEND
How young savers are allocating their investments is as
important as the mere act of saving. Financial planning firms
like Merrill Edge and T.Rowe Price offer copious information on
their websites about how to use their products. However, a focus
on younger investors still takes a backseat to the boomer
generation, who are preparing to retire soon.
To fill this space where the large players fail to connect,
companies are offering low-cost financial advice for young
investors.
The specialized approach is needed because Generation Y is
in a different investment position than their boomer parents,
who cannot put money into retirement markets when markets are
down. They do not have enough time to recover, according to
financial advisers like T. Rowe Price's Fahlund.
But the younger generation seems more concerned about the
possibly impact of the economy on their savings actions than the
rest of the country. The Merrill Edge study found that 83
percent of the Gen Y group vocalized this concern, more than the
75 percent national average.
Young adults should not let this concern affect investing
risk tolerance, Fahlund said. Gen Y should view down markets in
the opposite way - when prices are down, investing returns will
be better decades down the line.
Some Gen Y investors have proven adept at taking the long
view.
"I am saving for the day when social security isn't there,"
said Katie Vojtko, 25, a college graduate with a major in
finance who does marketing for a start-up technology company in
Pittsburgh. She is putting away $5,000 (the maximum contribution
allowed) each year into a Roth IRA, and she is planning to start
a 401(k) - her company does not offer one automatically in its
benefits package.
Investing during a down economy spooks her boyfriend, but
Vojtko seizes the opportunity to save. "I may be investing in an
economic downturn, but I don't care," she said. "One day, that
money could pay for my kids' college."