Gen X and Gen Y saving more than Boomers - survey

* 27 pct of Boomers concerned about retirement funding
* Younger generations expect to work less when retired
Dec 19 More than a quarter of Baby Boomers are
unsure if they will be able to meet their savings goals by the
time they are ready to retire, while their children appear to
be on sounder footing, according to a TD Ameritrade survey.
This year the first of the 'Boomers' -- the post WWII
generation born between 1946 and 1964 -- began heading into
their golden years at a rate of around 10,000 a day.
The survey of 1,509 adults, conducted by Maritz Inc on
behalf of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp , found that 27
percent of Boomers were less than confident or not at all
confident that they will have saved what they hoped by the time
they hit 65.
"In these difficult economic times more and more Americans
are finding that they are not prepared for retirement," Carrie
Braxdale, managing director of investor services at TD
Ameritrade, said in a release.
Almost half said they were somewhat confident they will
reach their savings goals in time, while 23 percent were
completely confident.
When it comes to planning for retirement, 85 percent said
they have an IRA or a 401k or 403b retirement plan, while 36
percent have both.
But only 16 percent of Boomers, and 9 percent of those
categorized in the survey as 'mature' -- born between 1930 and
1945 -- said they were funding both plans.
YOUNGER GENERATION
The younger generations, which came of age in a more
economically turbulent time than their parents or grandparents,
were more active on the saving front.
A quarter of respondents from the 'Gen Y' generation --
born between 1977 and 1989 -- said they were funding both their
401k or 403b plans and their IRAs.
And 23 percent of 'Gen Xers -- born between 1965 and 1967
-- said they were funding both.
"The good news is that many working Americans, especially
those who are young, are taking advantage of saving for
retirement in a tax free environment through options like an
IRA despite a tough economy," said Braxdale.
"But funding these accounts on a regular basis is the key
-- even if it's a small amount. Every year that you don't fund
your IRA is lost opportunity for tax regrowth," Braxdale said.
While people 50 years of age and older are eligible to make
catch-up contributions of an additional $5,500 to an
employer-sponsored retirement plan, 68 percent said they were
not doing so, with half saying they could not afford to and
just over a fifth saying they did not know they could do so.
Looking forward, 38 percent of respondents who were 66 and
older said they would have to continue to work in retirement to
pay the bills, compared to 21 percent of Boomers. Only 16
percent of Gen Xers and 13 percent of Gen Yers said the same.
When asked if they would pay off their debts if they
received an inheritance of $1 million, 62 percent of Gen Xers
and 55 percent of Gen Yers said they would, compared to 45
percent of Boomers.
Other findings of the telephone survey conducted between
July 20 and Aug. 17, include:
- 63 percent said they automatically deposit some money
from their monthly household income into a savings or
investment account
- 62 percent said they follow a budget
- 83 percent track their household expenses
- 86 percent pay off credit cards as quickly as they can
The survey's margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percent.