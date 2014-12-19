REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY DEC 19

REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY DEC 19

Five dead, dozens ill from bacteria linked to caramel apples

-- Five people have died and 21 others hospitalized in recent weeks in a listeria outbreak linked to caramel apples, federal health officials said on Friday. A total of 28 people infected with listeria have been reported from 10 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said. CDC warned consumers not to eat any pre-packaged caramel apples. The states affected are Missouri and New Mexico, each with five cases; Minnesota, Texas and Arizona, with four cases each; Wisconsin, with two cases; and Washington, California, Utah and North Carolina, with one case each. (USA-MINNESOTA/LISTERIA (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:16 p.m., by Mary Wisniewski, 300 words)

Michael Phelps sentenced to 18 months probation for drunk driving

BALTIMORE - American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, was sentenced on Friday to 18 months probation and a year suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to drunken driving. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/SENTENCE (PIX), moved at 12:04 p.m., by Steve Ginsburg, 280 words)

NLRB issues labor violations complaints against McDonald's

WASHINGTON - A lawyer from the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Friday filed complaints against McDonald's and its franchisees for alleged labor violations. NLRB General Counsel Richard Griffin filed complaints in 78 cases against the company and its franchisees from New York to Los Angeles, the board said. (USA-EMPLOYMENT/MCDONALDS (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:45 p.m., 200 words, will be updated)

Russia condemns new U.S. sanctions bill

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign ministry said on Friday it was deeply disappointed President Barack Obama had signed into law a new bill on sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis and said the bill was "anti-Russian by its nature." (RUSSIA-CRISIS/USA-BILL (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:18 p.m., 50 words) See also: Putin invites North Korean leader to Moscow for May visit (RUSSIA-NORTHKOREA/VISIT (PIX), moved, 150 words)

Obama to hold year-end press conference

WASHINGTON - The president conducts his annual year-end wrap up press briefing at 1:30 p.m. before departing for two-week vacation in Hawaii in the evening. We're looking for news on Cuba, Sony, economy, etc (USA-OBAMA (PIX, TV), expect by 1:45 p.m., 400 words, will be updated)

U.S. blames North Korea for Sony cyber attack, vows "consequences"

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government on Friday blamed North Korea for a devastating cyber attack against Sony Pictures, calling it an unacceptable act of intimidation and vowing to impose "costs and consequences" on those responsible. It was the first time the United States has directly accused another country of a cyber attack of this nature on American soil. (SONY-CYBERSECURITY/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly,500 words, will be updated with comments from Obama press conference)

Washington is limited in its response to North Korea over Sony hack

WASHINGTON/SEOUL - U.S. determination that North Korea was behind the hacking of Sony Corp unit Sony Pictures again exposes the limited leverage that Washington has on one of the world's most isolated and impoverished countries should it decide to respond. U.S. authorities have struggled to find much to sanction in a country which has limited links to the outside world and whose annual gross domestic product per capita is just $1,800, which ranks it 198 out of 228 countries, according to CIA estimates. (SONY-CYBERSECURITY/SANCTIONS, moved at 12:03 p.m., 400 words)

Turkish court orders arrest of Pennsylvania-based cleric

ISTANBUL - A Turkish court issued an arrest warrant on Friday for U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen whom President Tayyip Erdogan accuses of trying to overthrow him, media reported. (TURKEY-CLERIC/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 3 p.m., 400 words) See also: In dealings with the West, Erdogan holds all the cards (TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN, moved, 775 words)

Fifteen more U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State militants

WASHINGTON - The U.S.-led coalition conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES, moved at 11:03 a.m., 89 words)

Potential Republican 2016 contenders spar over Cuba policy

WASHINGTON - Neither is officially running for president yet, but potential Republican 2016 presidential candidates Rand Paul and Marco Rubio have trading barbs about Cuba in what were the opening shots of an intraparty fight over U.S. policy toward Havana. Rubio, a Cuban-American freshman senator from Florida, has become the face of Republican opposition to the White House's plan to normalize relations with Cuba. Paul, a Kentucky senator who has fought to shed the "isolationist" label he often receives, had said the Cuban embargo was ineffectual. (CUBA-USA/SENATORS (PIX), moved at 1:46 p.m., 300 words)

Cuba's Raul Castro steps out of brother's shadow with U.S. deal, support surges

HAVANA - Stepping out of his legendary brother's shadow, President Raul Castro has scored a diplomatic triumph and a surge in popular support with the deal that ends decades of open hostility with the United States. (CUBA-USA/CASTRO (PIX, TV), moved at 12:28 p.m., 800 words)

Pope's Latin American brain trust was behind Cuba deal

VATICAN CITY - Argentine Pope Francis and a trio of top Vatican officials who helped broker the historic deal between the United States and Cuba represent an unprecedented brain trust in Latin American affairs at the Holy See. Pope Francis - who wrote a book about Cuba in the 1990s - praised the work of people involved in Vatican diplomacy on the day after the Cuba deal was announced. (POPE-CUBA/MEDIATION (PIX, TV), moved at 12:06 p.m., by Philip Pullella, 627 words)

Hagel could be briefed Friday on Bergdahl investigation

WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is expected to be briefed as early as Friday on an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the capture of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl by Taliban militants in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said. Bergdahl was released in May in a prisoner swap after five years in captivity. Some of his fellow soldiers in Afghanistan have said that Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban after he deserted his post. (USA-DEFENSE/BERGDAHL, moved at 12:19 p.m., 150 words)

Washington closes out last big position in Wall Street bailout

WASHINGTON - The United States closed out its last big investment position taken on during the massive 2008 bailout of U.S. banks and automakers, selling its remaining shares in the former financing arm of General Motors, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday. As of Wednesday, taxpayers had spent $426 billion under the Troubled Asset Relief Program and recovered almost all of their TARP investments, losing money on automakers but turning a profit on the financial sector bailout. The TARP program also pumped money into housing programs, and continues to do so. (USA-BAILOUT/ALLY FINANCIAL (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:40 a.m., 250 words)

Boehner sets Jan. 20 for Obama State of the Union address

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama has been invited to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner set the date for the address before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives. (USA-CONGRESS/STATEOFUNION (PIX), moved at 10:05 a.m., 90 words)

CBO head Elmendorf targeted by GOP conservatives

WASHINGTON - Some Republicans and outside conservative groups want to replace Democrat Doug Elmendorf as head of the Congressional Budget Office, arguing that a GOP fiscal policy guru would more readily analyze the economic effects of legislation. Incoming House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price says it's not necessarily the man but the rules that need revision. (USA-CONGRESS/ELMENDORF, expect by 3 p.m., 400 words)

Surprised U.S. lobbyists push quick 2015 terrorism insurance renewal

WASHINGTON - Lobbyists for insurers, real estate financiers and businesses launched into action this week to urge quick renewal of a terrorism insurance program in 2015 after U.S. lawmakers left it to expire at the end of this year. Industry officials said they were stunned when the Senate abruptly decided on Tuesday night to leave Washington without approving a bill to give the program six more years. (USA-CONGRESS/RISK, moved at 1:47 p.m., 400 words)

Despite billions in aid, U.S. unable to get Pakistan to confront militants

(PAKISTAN-MILITANTS/USA (ANALYSIS,CORRECTED), moved at 11:28 p.m., by David Rohde, 778 words)

As gas prices tumbled U.S. motorists driving record miles

NEW YORK - U.S. motorists returned to the nation's roads and highways in record numbers in October, fueling the fastest rise in miles driven since 2006, according to the latest data from the Federal Highway Administration. (GASOLINE-AUTOS/CONSUMPTION (GRAPHIC), expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)

U.S. green groups sue EPA over storm water regulations

WASHINGTON - Two environmental groups have sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for what the groups said was failing to comply with a court order requiring the agency to strengthen regulations preventing pollution from storm water runoff. (USA-ENVIRONMENT/WATER (UPDATE 1), moved at 10 a.m., 250 words)

NY police officer apparently punches teen in video, probe under way

NEW YORK - New York City police are investigating a plainclothes officer who appears to punch a teen-aged black boy during an arrest that was captured on video and widely circulated on the Internet, the department said on Friday. (USA-NEW YORK/POLICE, moved at 1:47 p.m., 150 words)

Man allegedly used Ponzi scheme proceeds to freeze deceased wife

NEW YORK - A man U.S. prosecutors say bilked investors out of $5 million by telling them he would invest it in commodities and currencies allegedly used some of the money to have his wife cryogenically frozen after she died, according to a court filing on Friday. (USA-CRIME/FRAUD, moved at 1:55 p.m., 140 words)

Guardian of New Hampshire's presidential primary ready for another round

CONCORD, N.H. - As New Hampshire braces for another wave of White House hopefuls next year seeking votes in the first-in-the-nation nominating primary, much of the credit for the state's hold on that position goes to one man: Secretary of State William Gardner. (USA-POLITICS/NEWHAMPSHIRE (FEATURE, PIX), moved, 750 words)

Friend of accused Boston Marathon bomber due in court, may change plea

BOSTON - A friend of the accused Boston Marathon bomber is due in court on Friday where he is expected to plead guilty to charges of possessing a gun with its serial number filed off and drug charges. (USA-EXPLOSIONS/BOSTON, moved, 400 words, will be updated by 3 p.m.)

Convicted leader of New Jersey's Conrail Boyz faces new rail theft charges

NEW YORK - The man convicted of leading a gang of modern-day train robbers that preyed on New Jersey rail lines for more than 10 years was arrested again this week on charges that mirror those that landed him in prison a decade ago, prosecutors said on Friday. (USA-NEWJERSEY/RAILTHEFT, moved at 12:49 p.m., 300 words)

U.S. court backs $2.1 million copyright award for song 'Whoomp!'

TEXARKANA, Texas - The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has upheld a $2.1 million jury award in a copyright infringement case involving the 1993 hit rap song "Whoomp! (There It Is)." (USA-MUSIC/WHOOMP, moved at 11:33 a.m., 140 words)

Families of victims of fatal Texas festival crash sue organizers

-- Families of the victims and survivors of a fatal March crash outside the popular South by Southwest festival in Austin sued the organizers on Thursday, according to court documents and local media. (USA-LAWSUIT/TEXAS, moved at 3:52 a.m., 372 words)

Child under observation at Chicago hospital to rule out Ebola

CHICAGO - A child who arrived in Chicago with a fever was under observation on Friday at a city hospital to rule out the Ebola virus, hospital officials said. The patient was isolated under strict quarantine protocols and in stable condition. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-CHICAGO, moved at 10:23 a.m., 130 words)

Gold tooth dropped into Salvation Army kettle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Salvation Army spokesman said someone has dropped a gold tooth into the charity's Christmas collection kettle. The tooth could be worth about $100. (USA-MISSOURI/TOOTH, about 200 words, ETA 1 p.m.)

School district apologizes for bus driver who took cane from blind boy

-- A school district in Kansas City has apologized to the parents of an 8-year-old blind boy after a bus driver who took a cane away from a blind boy as punishment. The unidentified driver took the cane after the boy allegedly hit someone with it. As punishment, school officials gave him a foam swimming pool "noodle" to help guide his steps. (USA-MISSOURI/BLIND, expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)

Kindergartner dies of injuries following California Christmas concert crash

LOS ANGELES - A 6-year-old boy has died of injuries sustained when a car plowed into a crowd of people last week following a Christmas concert in the Southern California city of Redondo Beach, officials said on Friday. (USA-CRASH/CALIFORNIA, moved at 1:14 p.m., 200 words)

Winter storms lead to "cautious optimism" for recovery from California's three-year drought

SACRAMENTO - The wet weather that has soaked California for the past few weeks may be a sign that the state is beginning to pull out of its devastating three year drought, climate experts said. (USA-CALIFORNIA/DROUGHT (PIX), moved at 1:46 p.m., 400 words)

Washington state middle school closes for third day over threat

SEATTLE - A Washington state middle close was closed for a third day on Friday as police investigated a letter left in a hallway that threatened violence against four staff members, school officials said. (USA-WASHINGTON/EDUCATION, moved at 12:51 p.m., 250 words)

Parents of accused Colorado theater gunman plead for his life

DENVER - The parents of accused Colorado movie theater gunman James Holmes, who could face the death penalty if convicted in the 2012 attack, pleaded for his life in a letter to prosecutors also sent to a Denver newspaper. (USA-SHOOTING/DENVER, expect by 3 p.m. ET, 400 words)

Stars fill the stage as Stephen Colbert closes his 'Report'

NEW YORK - Stephen Colbert filed his final "Colbert Report" on Thursday, bidding farewell to his popular cable television show with the help of scores of celebrities who crowded onto the stage for a rousing sendoff to the tune of "We'll Meet Again." (TELEVISION-STEPHENCOLBERT/, moved at 1:14 a.m., 327 words)

Opera lovers fly long distance to hear Royal Opera sing

LONDON - Not everyone would fly 5,600 miles for an opera whose set consisted at times of two chairs and a cheap-looking table, but Johannesburg lawyer Emile Myburgh did it for Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde" at London's Royal Opera House -- and he'll be back. (MUSIC-BRITAIN/ROYALOPERA, moved at 10:20 a.m., 400 words)

Sony Could Lose $75 Million on 'The Interview'

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 667 words)

Hulu Nabs Several FX Shows Under Exclusive Multiyear Pact

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/NEWS), moved, 608 words)

'Fallen' Sequel in Development at Aspire

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 150 words)

How to win friends and family while regifting

NEW YORK - There are plenty of delicate subjects during the holiday season but one of the touchiest could be regifting - handing along present you receive to others. Plenty of us do it but avoid talking about it for fear of offending friends and family. But a whopping 76 percent of people now say regifting is acceptable, according to data from the American Express Spending & Saving Tracker survey. (SHOPPING-HOLIDAYS/REGIFTING (PERSONAL FINANCE), moved at 12:27 p.m., by Chris Taylor, 619 words)

Britain could allow women in army close combat role from 2016

LONDON - Britain might allow women to fight in close combat roles for the first time from 2016, the defense secretary says, in a move that will bring the British army into line with some other Western forces. (BRITAIN-DEFENSE/WOMEN, moved, 180 words)

Swiss campaign seeks to make amends for "contract child" labor

BERN - A campaign seeking financial restitution for thousands of Swiss children once forced into foster families and used as cheap farming labor has garnered the necessary support to force a national referendum on the issue. (SWISS-VOTE/CONTRACT CHILDREN, moved at 10:45 a.m., 350 words)

FIFA to publish Garcia World Cup process review in "appropriate form"

(SOCCER-FIFA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 470 words)

Alcohol blackouts common among teens

-- Drinking to the point when a person won't remember events the following day is common among teen drinkers - some more than others, according to a new study. About a third of 15-year-old students in the UK reported blacking out due to alcohol. (ALCOHOL-TEENS/BLACKOUTS-UK, moving shortly, 400 words)

In overweight kids, some exercises can strain feet

-- In overweight children, exercise can put pressure on their developing feet, say Australian researchers. (FOOT-HEALTH/OVERWEIGHT-CHILDREN, moved at 11:07 a.m., 556 words)

'Surveillance' may be safest for low-risk prostate cancer

-- Among men whose low-risk prostate cancer was managed with so-called active surveillance for up to 15 years, just 1.5 percent died of the cancer, according to new data from a Canadian study. (PROSTATE-CANCER/ACTIVE-SURVEILLANCE, moved at 10:41 a.m., 603 words)

Cigarette smoking costs weigh heavily on the healthcare system

-- Almost 90 cents of every 10 dollars spent on healthcare in the United States can be attributed to smoking, according to a new analysis. (HEALTHCARE-COSTS/SMOKING, moved at 11 a.m., 300 words)

UN chief, visiting Ebola region, urges respect for health rules

MONROVIA - U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, starting a visit to Ebola-hit states in West Africa on Friday, urged their people to set aside traditional practices like washing the dead by hand so as to help end an epidemic that has killed nearly 7,000 people. (HEALTH-EBOLA/BAN (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 11 a.m., 300 words)

Europe recommends approval for first stem-cell therapy

LONDON - European regulators have recommended approval of the first medicine containing stem cells to treat a rare condition caused by burns to the eye. Holoclar is a living tissue product made from a biopsy taken from a small undamaged area of the patient's cornea and grown in the laboratory using cell culture. (HEALTH-STEMCELLS/EUROPE, moved, 80 words)

Pakistan's most hated man - volleyball player, child killer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan - The most hated man in Pakistan is a 36-year-old father of three and volleyball enthusiast nicknamed "Slim." His real name is Umar Mansoor and the Pakistani Taliban say he masterminded this week's massacre of 132 children and nine staff at a school in Peshawar - the deadliest militant attack in Pakistan's history. (PAKISTAN-SCHOOL/COMMANDER (PIX), moved, 400 words) See also: U.N. urges Pakistan to refrain from resuming executions (PAKISTAN-SCHOOL/DEATHPENALTY-UN, moved at 11:43 a.m., 280 words)

Russian prosecutors want 10 years in jail for Kremlin foe Navalny

MOSCOW - Russian prosecutors seek a 10-year jail sentence for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and say his brother Oleg should be jailed for eight years in a case in which the two are accused of stealing more than $500,000. (RUSSIA-NAVALNY/PROSECUTORS (UPDATE 2), moved, 200 words)

Pakistani military says it kills 32 militants in ambush

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - The Pakistani army killed 32 militants in an ambush in a valley near the Afghan border, the military says, and 27 in other clashes, four days after a Taliban massacre of children at a school. (PAKISTAN-MILITARY/ATTACKS, moved, 340 words)

Eight children killed in Australia in reported mass stabbing

SYDNEY - Eight children have been killed and a woman who is mother to seven of them is injured in the northern Australian city of Cairns, police says, in what several media outlets report was a mass stabbing. (AUSTRALIA-CRIME/MURDER (UPDATE 4, TV), moved, 400 words)

EU leaders prepare for long confrontation with Russia

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders warned Moscow they are ready to flex their combined muscle and "stay the course" in a long confrontation with Russia if President Vladimir Putin refuses to pull back from Ukraine. (RUSSIA-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved at 9:45 a.m., 655 words)

Russia's parliament rushes through bill boosting banking capital

MOSCOW - Russia's lower house of parliament hastily approves draft law that would give banking sector capital boost of up to $16.5 billion. (RUSSIA-CRISIS/BANKS-CAPITAL (UPDATE 2), moved, 487 words) See also: Germany foreign minister fears sanctions could destabilize Russia (KRAINE-CRISIS/STEINMEIER-RUSSIA, moved at 11:11 a.m., 150 words)

Iran honors nuclear deal with powers, IAEA report shows

VIENNA - Iran has continued to meet its commitments under an interim nuclear deal with six world powers, a confidential United Nations nuclear agency report seen by Reuters showed on Friday. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:30 a.m., 300 words)

Iran's support for Syria tested by oil price drop

AMMAN - Syrian businessmen and trade officials say they are worried the economic lifeline provided by Iran is under strain from plunging oil prices despite public messages of support from Syria's strongest regional ally. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IRAN, moved at 1:16 p.m., 500 words)

Kenya's Kenyatta signs security law, says does not infringe liberties

(KENYA-SECURITY/PRESIDENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Opaque middlemen exact high price in Russia's deals with the West

-- Some major Western firms sell life-saving medical equipment to Russia via obscure intermediaries who bump up prices, a Reuters study shows. It means Russian citizens pay over the odds and big profits disappear offshore. (RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/MIDDLEMEN (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC) by Tom Bergin and Stephen Grey, moved, 2,000 words) See also RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/GE, 240 words

Google aiming to go straight into car with next Android

SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT - Google Inc is laying the groundwork for a version of Android that will be built directly into cars, sources say, allowing drivers to enjoy all the benefits of the Internet without even plugging in their smart phones. (GOOGLE-CARS/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexei Oreskovic and Ben Klayman, 715 words)

India looks to sway Americans with nuclear power insurance plan

NEW DELHI - India offers to set up insurance pool to indemnify global nuclear suppliers against liability in case of nuclear accident, in bid to unblock billions of dollars in trade held up by concerns over exposure to risk. (INDIA-NUCLEAR/, moved, 784 words)

Amazon staff in Germany extend strike to Christmas Eve

FRANKFURT - Amazon staff at three German warehouses will extend their strike until Christmas Eve to increase pressure on the online retailer in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, labour union Verdi said on Friday. More than 2,400 workers took part in walkouts. (AMAZON.COM-GERMANY/STRIKE, moved at 11:50 a.m., 300 words)

Judge rules that consumers can sue Target Corp over data breach

-- A U.S. judge has cleared the way for consumers to sue Target Corp over the retailer's late 2013 data breach that they say compromised their personal financial information. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday dismissed claims by plaintiffs in certain states but largely denied Target's request to toss the proposed class action lawsuit. (TARGET-BREACH/LAWSUIT, moved at 10:20 a.m., 240 words)

BlackBerry revenue falls more than expected, shares slide

TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter revenue, sending shares of the struggling smart phone maker lower, even as it eked out a small adjusted profit and began generating cash flow again. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 10:40 a.m., 300 words)

Amazon's cloud business a harder sell in post-Snowden era

SAN FRANCISCO/SEATTLE - This spring, Taser International Inc won a small but high-profile contract to supply body cameras to the London police. But the deal nearly collapsed over one issue: where the video footage would be stored. (AMAZON.COM-CLOUD/ (INSIGHT), moved, 875 words)

Oil shock to tilt Mexico energy opening in private sector's favor

MEXICO CITY - The allure of investing in Mexico's historic oil sector opening has been dimmed by the plummeting price of crude, putting pressure on the government to offer bigger incentives to private investors in the first major round of contracts up for grabs. (MEXICO-REFORMS/OIL (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved at 12:41 p.m., 821 words)

Thai Union Frozen to buy U.S. tuna firm Bumble Bee for $1.5 billion

(BUMBLE BEE-THAI UNO FROZEN/ACQUISITION (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)

Double blow for Roche as Alzheimer's, breast cancer studies fail

(ROCHE-ALZHEIMERS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 425 words)

Italy's Newron soars on EU green light for Parkinson's drug

(NEWRON-PARKINSONS/, moved, 90 words)

JP Morgan report to outline improved controls-activist

(JPMORGAN-ETHICS/REPORT, moved, 345 words)