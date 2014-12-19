REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY DEC 19

REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY DEC 19
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Top stories as of 2:15 p.m. on Friday.
To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your
CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com
BREAKING
Five dead, dozens ill from bacteria linked to caramel apples
-- Five people have died and 21 others hospitalized in
recent weeks in a listeria outbreak linked to caramel apples,
federal health officials said on Friday. A total of 28 people
infected with listeria have been reported from 10 states, the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control said. CDC warned consumers not
to eat any pre-packaged caramel apples. The states affected are
Missouri and New Mexico, each with five cases; Minnesota, Texas
and Arizona, with four cases each; Wisconsin, with two cases;
and Washington, California, Utah and North Carolina, with one
case each. (USA-MINNESOTA/LISTERIA (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:16
p.m., by Mary Wisniewski, 300 words)
Michael Phelps sentenced to 18 months probation for drunk
driving
BALTIMORE - American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most
decorated Olympian of all time, was sentenced on Friday to 18
months probation and a year suspended jail sentence after
pleading guilty to drunken driving. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/SENTENCE
(PIX), moved at 12:04 p.m., by Steve Ginsburg, 280 words)
NLRB issues labor violations complaints against McDonald's
WASHINGTON - A lawyer from the U.S. National Labor Relations
Board on Friday filed complaints against McDonald's and its
franchisees for alleged labor violations. NLRB General Counsel
Richard Griffin filed complaints in 78 cases against the company
and its franchisees from New York to Los Angeles, the board
said. (USA-EMPLOYMENT/MCDONALDS (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:45 p.m.,
200 words, will be updated)
Russia condemns new U.S. sanctions bill
MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign ministry said on Friday it was
deeply disappointed President Barack Obama had signed into law a
new bill on sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis and
said the bill was "anti-Russian by its nature."
(RUSSIA-CRISIS/USA-BILL (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:18 p.m., 50
words) See also: Putin invites North Korean leader to Moscow for
May visit (RUSSIA-NORTHKOREA/VISIT (PIX), moved, 150 words)
TOP STORIES
Obama to hold year-end press conference
WASHINGTON - The president conducts his annual year-end wrap
up press briefing at 1:30 p.m. before departing for two-week
vacation in Hawaii in the evening. We're looking for news on
Cuba, Sony, economy, etc (USA-OBAMA (PIX, TV), expect by 1:45
p.m., 400 words, will be updated)
U.S. blames North Korea for Sony cyber attack, vows
"consequences"
WASHINGTON - The U.S. government on Friday blamed North
Korea for a devastating cyber attack against Sony Pictures,
calling it an unacceptable act of intimidation and vowing to
impose "costs and consequences" on those responsible. It was the
first time the United States has directly accused another
country of a cyber attack of this nature on American soil.
(SONY-CYBERSECURITY/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly,500
words, will be updated with comments from Obama press
conference)
Washington is limited in its response to North Korea over
Sony hack
WASHINGTON/SEOUL - U.S. determination that North Korea was
behind the hacking of Sony Corp unit Sony Pictures again exposes
the limited leverage that Washington has on one of the world's
most isolated and impoverished countries should it decide to
respond. U.S. authorities have struggled to find much to
sanction in a country which has limited links to the outside
world and whose annual gross domestic product per capita is just
$1,800, which ranks it 198 out of 228 countries, according to
CIA estimates. (SONY-CYBERSECURITY/SANCTIONS, moved at 12:03
p.m., 400 words)
+See also:
SONY-CYBERSECURITY/HACKERS, moved at 10:53 a.m., 50 words
and SONY-CYBERSECURITY/CLOONEY (PIX),moved at 1:59 p.m., 300
words
Turkish court orders arrest of Pennsylvania-based cleric
ISTANBUL - A Turkish court issued an arrest warrant on
Friday for U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen whom
President Tayyip Erdogan accuses of trying to overthrow him,
media reported. (TURKEY-CLERIC/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 3
p.m., 400 words) See also: In dealings with the West, Erdogan
holds all the cards (TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN, moved, 775 words)
Fifteen more U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State
militants
WASHINGTON - The U.S.-led coalition conducted 15 air strikes
against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Friday, the
Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES, moved at 11:03 a.m., 89 words)
Potential Republican 2016 contenders spar over Cuba policy
WASHINGTON - Neither is officially running for president
yet, but potential Republican 2016 presidential candidates Rand
Paul and Marco Rubio have trading barbs about Cuba in what were
the opening shots of an intraparty fight over U.S. policy toward
Havana. Rubio, a Cuban-American freshman senator from Florida,
has become the face of Republican opposition to the White
House's plan to normalize relations with Cuba. Paul, a Kentucky
senator who has fought to shed the "isolationist" label he often
receives, had said the Cuban embargo was ineffectual.
(CUBA-USA/SENATORS (PIX), moved at 1:46 p.m., 300 words)
Cuba's Raul Castro steps out of brother's shadow with U.S.
deal, support surges
HAVANA - Stepping out of his legendary brother's shadow,
President Raul Castro has scored a diplomatic triumph and a
surge in popular support with the deal that ends decades of open
hostility with the United States. (CUBA-USA/CASTRO (PIX, TV),
moved at 12:28 p.m., 800 words)
Pope's Latin American brain trust was behind Cuba deal
VATICAN CITY - Argentine Pope Francis and a trio of top
Vatican officials who helped broker the historic deal between
the United States and Cuba represent an unprecedented brain
trust in Latin American affairs at the Holy See. Pope Francis -
who wrote a book about Cuba in the 1990s - praised the work of
people involved in Vatican diplomacy on the day after the Cuba
deal was announced. (POPE-CUBA/MEDIATION (PIX, TV), moved at
12:06 p.m., by Philip Pullella, 627 words)
WASHINGTON
Hagel could be briefed Friday on Bergdahl investigation
WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is expected to be
briefed as early as Friday on an investigation into the
circumstances surrounding the capture of Army Sergeant Bowe
Bergdahl by Taliban militants in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.
Bergdahl was released in May in a prisoner swap after five years
in captivity. Some of his fellow soldiers in Afghanistan have
said that Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban after he deserted
his post. (USA-DEFENSE/BERGDAHL, moved at 12:19 p.m., 150 words)
Washington closes out last big position in Wall Street
bailout
WASHINGTON - The United States closed out its last big
investment position taken on during the massive 2008 bailout of
U.S. banks and automakers, selling its remaining shares in the
former financing arm of General Motors, the U.S. Treasury said
on Friday. As of Wednesday, taxpayers had spent $426 billion
under the Troubled Asset Relief Program and recovered almost all
of their TARP investments, losing money on automakers but
turning a profit on the financial sector bailout. The TARP
program also pumped money into housing programs, and continues
to do so. (USA-BAILOUT/ALLY FINANCIAL (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:40
a.m., 250 words)
Boehner sets Jan. 20 for Obama State of the Union address
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama has been invited to
deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on
Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner set the date for the address before a joint session of
the Senate and House of Representatives.
(USA-CONGRESS/STATEOFUNION (PIX), moved at 10:05 a.m., 90 words)
CBO head Elmendorf targeted by GOP conservatives
WASHINGTON - Some Republicans and outside conservative
groups want to replace Democrat Doug Elmendorf as head of the
Congressional Budget Office, arguing that a GOP fiscal policy
guru would more readily analyze the economic effects of
legislation. Incoming House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price
says it's not necessarily the man but the rules that need
revision. (USA-CONGRESS/ELMENDORF, expect by 3 p.m., 400 words)
Surprised U.S. lobbyists push quick 2015 terrorism insurance
renewal
WASHINGTON - Lobbyists for insurers, real estate financiers
and businesses launched into action this week to urge quick
renewal of a terrorism insurance program in 2015 after U.S.
lawmakers left it to expire at the end of this year. Industry
officials said they were stunned when the Senate abruptly
decided on Tuesday night to leave Washington without approving a
bill to give the program six more years. (USA-CONGRESS/RISK,
moved at 1:47 p.m., 400 words)
Despite billions in aid, U.S. unable to get Pakistan to
confront militants
(PAKISTAN-MILITANTS/USA (ANALYSIS,CORRECTED), moved at 11:28
p.m., by David Rohde, 778 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
As gas prices tumbled U.S. motorists driving record miles
NEW YORK - U.S. motorists returned to the nation's roads and
highways in record numbers in October, fueling the fastest rise
in miles driven since 2006, according to the latest data from
the Federal Highway Administration. (GASOLINE-AUTOS/CONSUMPTION
(GRAPHIC), expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)
U.S. green groups sue EPA over storm water regulations
WASHINGTON - Two environmental groups have sued the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency for what the groups said was
failing to comply with a court order requiring the agency to
strengthen regulations preventing pollution from storm water
runoff. (USA-ENVIRONMENT/WATER (UPDATE 1), moved at 10 a.m., 250
words)
NY police officer apparently punches teen in video, probe
under way
NEW YORK - New York City police are investigating a
plainclothes officer who appears to punch a teen-aged black boy
during an arrest that was captured on video and widely
circulated on the Internet, the department said on Friday.
(USA-NEW YORK/POLICE, moved at 1:47 p.m., 150 words)
Man allegedly used Ponzi scheme proceeds to freeze deceased
wife
NEW YORK - A man U.S. prosecutors say bilked investors out
of $5 million by telling them he would invest it in commodities
and currencies allegedly used some of the money to have his wife
cryogenically frozen after she died, according to a court filing
on Friday. (USA-CRIME/FRAUD, moved at 1:55 p.m., 140 words)
Guardian of New Hampshire's presidential primary ready for
another round
CONCORD, N.H. - As New Hampshire braces for another wave of
White House hopefuls next year seeking votes in the
first-in-the-nation nominating primary, much of the credit for
the state's hold on that position goes to one man: Secretary of
State William Gardner. (USA-POLITICS/NEWHAMPSHIRE (FEATURE,
PIX), moved, 750 words)
Friend of accused Boston Marathon bomber due in court, may
change plea
BOSTON - A friend of the accused Boston Marathon bomber is
due in court on Friday where he is expected to plead guilty to
charges of possessing a gun with its serial number filed off and
drug charges. (USA-EXPLOSIONS/BOSTON, moved, 400 words, will be
updated by 3 p.m.)
Convicted leader of New Jersey's Conrail Boyz faces new rail
theft charges
NEW YORK - The man convicted of leading a gang of modern-day
train robbers that preyed on New Jersey rail lines for more than
10 years was arrested again this week on charges that mirror
those that landed him in prison a decade ago, prosecutors said
on Friday. (USA-NEWJERSEY/RAILTHEFT, moved at 12:49 p.m., 300
words)
U.S. court backs $2.1 million copyright award for song
'Whoomp!'
TEXARKANA, Texas - The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals
in New Orleans has upheld a $2.1 million jury award in a
copyright infringement case involving the 1993 hit rap song
"Whoomp! (There It Is)." (USA-MUSIC/WHOOMP, moved at 11:33 a.m.,
140 words)
Families of victims of fatal Texas festival crash sue
organizers
-- Families of the victims and survivors of a fatal March
crash outside the popular South by Southwest festival in Austin
sued the organizers on Thursday, according to court documents
and local media. (USA-LAWSUIT/TEXAS, moved at 3:52 a.m., 372
words)
Child under observation at Chicago hospital to rule out
Ebola
CHICAGO - A child who arrived in Chicago with a fever was
under observation on Friday at a city hospital to rule out the
Ebola virus, hospital officials said. The patient was isolated
under strict quarantine protocols and in stable condition.
(HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-CHICAGO, moved at 10:23 a.m., 130 words)
Gold tooth dropped into Salvation Army kettle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Salvation Army spokesman said someone
has dropped a gold tooth into the charity's Christmas collection
kettle. The tooth could be worth about $100.
(USA-MISSOURI/TOOTH, about 200 words, ETA 1 p.m.)
School district apologizes for bus driver who took cane from
blind boy
-- A school district in Kansas City has apologized to the
parents of an 8-year-old blind boy after a bus driver who took
a cane away from a blind boy as punishment. The unidentified
driver took the cane after the boy allegedly hit someone with
it. As punishment, school officials gave him a foam swimming
pool "noodle" to help guide his steps. (USA-MISSOURI/BLIND,
expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)
Kindergartner dies of injuries following California
Christmas concert crash
LOS ANGELES - A 6-year-old boy has died of injuries
sustained when a car plowed into a crowd of people last week
following a Christmas concert in the Southern California city of
Redondo Beach, officials said on Friday. (USA-CRASH/CALIFORNIA,
moved at 1:14 p.m., 200 words)
Winter storms lead to "cautious optimism" for recovery from
California's three-year drought
SACRAMENTO - The wet weather that has soaked California for
the past few weeks may be a sign that the state is beginning to
pull out of its devastating three year drought, climate experts
said. (USA-CALIFORNIA/DROUGHT (PIX), moved at 1:46 p.m., 400
words)
Washington state middle school closes for third day over
threat
SEATTLE - A Washington state middle close was closed for a
third day on Friday as police investigated a letter left in a
hallway that threatened violence against four staff members,
school officials said. (USA-WASHINGTON/EDUCATION, moved at 12:51
p.m., 250 words)
Parents of accused Colorado theater gunman plead for his
life
DENVER - The parents of accused Colorado movie theater
gunman James Holmes, who could face the death penalty if
convicted in the 2012 attack, pleaded for his life in a letter
to prosecutors also sent to a Denver newspaper.
(USA-SHOOTING/DENVER, expect by 3 p.m. ET, 400 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Stars fill the stage as Stephen Colbert closes his 'Report'
NEW YORK - Stephen Colbert filed his final "Colbert Report"
on Thursday, bidding farewell to his popular cable television
show with the help of scores of celebrities who crowded onto the
stage for a rousing sendoff to the tune of "We'll Meet Again."
(TELEVISION-STEPHENCOLBERT/, moved at 1:14 a.m., 327 words)
Opera lovers fly long distance to hear Royal Opera sing
LONDON - Not everyone would fly 5,600 miles for an opera
whose set consisted at times of two chairs and a cheap-looking
table, but Johannesburg lawyer Emile Myburgh did it for Wagner's
"Tristan und Isolde" at London's Royal Opera House -- and he'll
be back. (MUSIC-BRITAIN/ROYALOPERA, moved at 10:20 a.m., 400
words)
Sony Could Lose $75 Million on 'The Interview'
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 667 words)
Hulu Nabs Several FX Shows Under Exclusive Multiyear Pact
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/NEWS), moved, 608 words)
'Fallen' Sequel in Development at Aspire
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 150 words)
LIFESTYLE
How to win friends and family while regifting
NEW YORK - There are plenty of delicate subjects during the
holiday season but one of the touchiest could be regifting -
handing along present you receive to others. Plenty of us do it
but avoid talking about it for fear of offending friends and
family. But a whopping 76 percent of people now say regifting is
acceptable, according to data from the American Express Spending
& Saving Tracker survey. (SHOPPING-HOLIDAYS/REGIFTING (PERSONAL
FINANCE), moved at 12:27 p.m., by Chris Taylor, 619 words)
Britain could allow women in army close combat role from
2016
LONDON - Britain might allow women to fight in close combat
roles for the first time from 2016, the defense secretary says,
in a move that will bring the British army into line with some
other Western forces. (BRITAIN-DEFENSE/WOMEN, moved, 180 words)
Swiss campaign seeks to make amends for "contract child"
labor
BERN - A campaign seeking financial restitution for
thousands of Swiss children once forced into foster families and
used as cheap farming labor has garnered the necessary support
to force a national referendum on the issue.
(SWISS-VOTE/CONTRACT CHILDREN, moved at 10:45 a.m., 350 words)
FIFA to publish Garcia World Cup process review in
"appropriate form"
(SOCCER-FIFA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 470 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Alcohol blackouts common among teens
-- Drinking to the point when a person won't remember events
the following day is common among teen drinkers - some more than
others, according to a new study. About a third of 15-year-old
students in the UK reported blacking out due to alcohol.
(ALCOHOL-TEENS/BLACKOUTS-UK, moving shortly, 400 words)
In overweight kids, some exercises can strain feet
-- In overweight children, exercise can put pressure on
their developing feet, say Australian researchers.
(FOOT-HEALTH/OVERWEIGHT-CHILDREN, moved at 11:07 a.m., 556
words)
'Surveillance' may be safest for low-risk prostate cancer
-- Among men whose low-risk prostate cancer was managed with
so-called active surveillance for up to 15 years, just 1.5
percent died of the cancer, according to new data from a
Canadian study. (PROSTATE-CANCER/ACTIVE-SURVEILLANCE, moved at
10:41 a.m., 603 words)
Cigarette smoking costs weigh heavily on the healthcare
system
-- Almost 90 cents of every 10 dollars spent on healthcare
in the United States can be attributed to smoking, according to
a new analysis. (HEALTHCARE-COSTS/SMOKING, moved at 11 a.m.,
300 words)
UN chief, visiting Ebola region, urges respect for health
rules
MONROVIA - U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, starting a
visit to Ebola-hit states in West Africa on Friday, urged their
people to set aside traditional practices like washing the dead
by hand so as to help end an epidemic that has killed nearly
7,000 people. (HEALTH-EBOLA/BAN (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 11
a.m., 300 words)
Europe recommends approval for first stem-cell therapy
LONDON - European regulators have recommended approval of
the first medicine containing stem cells to treat a rare
condition caused by burns to the eye. Holoclar is a living
tissue product made from a biopsy taken from a small undamaged
area of the patient's cornea and grown in the laboratory using
cell culture. (HEALTH-STEMCELLS/EUROPE, moved, 80 words)
WORLD
Pakistan's most hated man - volleyball player, child killer
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan - The most hated man in Pakistan
is a 36-year-old father of three and volleyball enthusiast
nicknamed "Slim." His real name is Umar Mansoor and the
Pakistani Taliban say he masterminded this week's massacre of
132 children and nine staff at a school in Peshawar - the
deadliest militant attack in Pakistan's history.
(PAKISTAN-SCHOOL/COMMANDER (PIX), moved, 400 words) See also:
U.N. urges Pakistan to refrain from resuming executions
(PAKISTAN-SCHOOL/DEATHPENALTY-UN, moved at 11:43 a.m., 280
words)
Russian prosecutors want 10 years in jail for Kremlin foe
Navalny
MOSCOW - Russian prosecutors seek a 10-year jail sentence
for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and say his brother Oleg
should be jailed for eight years in a case in which the two are
accused of stealing more than $500,000.
(RUSSIA-NAVALNY/PROSECUTORS (UPDATE 2), moved, 200 words)
Pakistani military says it kills 32 militants in ambush
PESHAWAR, Pakistan - The Pakistani army killed 32 militants
in an ambush in a valley near the Afghan border, the military
says, and 27 in other clashes, four days after a Taliban
massacre of children at a school. (PAKISTAN-MILITARY/ATTACKS,
moved, 340 words)
Eight children killed in Australia in reported mass stabbing
SYDNEY - Eight children have been killed and a woman who is
mother to seven of them is injured in the northern Australian
city of Cairns, police says, in what several media outlets
report was a mass stabbing. (AUSTRALIA-CRIME/MURDER (UPDATE 4,
TV), moved, 400 words)
EU leaders prepare for long confrontation with Russia
BRUSSELS - European Union leaders warned Moscow they are
ready to flex their combined muscle and "stay the course" in a
long confrontation with Russia if President Vladimir Putin
refuses to pull back from Ukraine. (RUSSIA-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 1,
TV, PIX), moved at 9:45 a.m., 655 words)
Russia's parliament rushes through bill boosting banking
capital
MOSCOW - Russia's lower house of parliament hastily approves
draft law that would give banking sector capital boost of up to
$16.5 billion. (RUSSIA-CRISIS/BANKS-CAPITAL (UPDATE 2), moved,
487 words) See also: Germany foreign minister fears sanctions
could destabilize Russia (KRAINE-CRISIS/STEINMEIER-RUSSIA, moved
at 11:11 a.m., 150 words)
Iran honors nuclear deal with powers, IAEA report shows
VIENNA - Iran has continued to meet its commitments under an
interim nuclear deal with six world powers, a confidential
United Nations nuclear agency report seen by Reuters showed on
Friday. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:30 a.m., 300
words)
Iran's support for Syria tested by oil price drop
AMMAN - Syrian businessmen and trade officials say they are
worried the economic lifeline provided by Iran is under strain
from plunging oil prices despite public messages of support from
Syria's strongest regional ally. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IRAN,
moved at 1:16 p.m., 500 words)
Kenya's Kenyatta signs security law, says does not infringe
liberties
(KENYA-SECURITY/PRESIDENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Opaque middlemen exact high price in Russia's deals with the
West
-- Some major Western firms sell life-saving medical
equipment to Russia via obscure intermediaries who bump up
prices, a Reuters study shows. It means Russian citizens pay
over the odds and big profits disappear offshore.
(RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/MIDDLEMEN (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC) by
Tom Bergin and Stephen Grey, moved, 2,000 words) See also
RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/GE, 240 words
FEATURES
Google aiming to go straight into car with next Android
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT - Google Inc is laying the groundwork
for a version of Android that will be built directly into cars,
sources say, allowing drivers to enjoy all the benefits of the
Internet without even plugging in their smart phones.
(GOOGLE-CARS/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexei Oreskovic
and Ben Klayman, 715 words)
India looks to sway Americans with nuclear power insurance
plan
NEW DELHI - India offers to set up insurance pool to
indemnify global nuclear suppliers against liability in case of
nuclear accident, in bid to unblock billions of dollars in trade
held up by concerns over exposure to risk. (INDIA-NUCLEAR/,
moved, 784 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Amazon staff in Germany extend strike to Christmas Eve
FRANKFURT - Amazon staff at three German warehouses will
extend their strike until Christmas Eve to increase pressure on
the online retailer in a long-running dispute over pay and
conditions, labour union Verdi said on Friday. More than 2,400
workers took part in walkouts. (AMAZON.COM-GERMANY/STRIKE, moved
at 11:50 a.m., 300 words)
Judge rules that consumers can sue Target Corp over data
breach
-- A U.S. judge has cleared the way for consumers to sue
Target Corp over the retailer's late 2013 data breach that they
say compromised their personal financial information. U.S.
District Judge Paul Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday
dismissed claims by plaintiffs in certain states but largely
denied Target's request to toss the proposed class action
lawsuit. (TARGET-BREACH/LAWSUIT, moved at 10:20 a.m., 240 words)
BlackBerry revenue falls more than expected, shares slide
TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd on Friday reported a
bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter revenue, sending
shares of the struggling smart phone maker lower, even as it
eked out a small adjusted profit and began generating cash flow
again. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 10:40 a.m., 300
words)
Amazon's cloud business a harder sell in post-Snowden era
SAN FRANCISCO/SEATTLE - This spring, Taser International
Inc won a small but high-profile contract to supply body
cameras to the London police. But the deal nearly collapsed over
one issue: where the video footage would be stored.
(AMAZON.COM-CLOUD/ (INSIGHT), moved, 875 words)
Oil shock to tilt Mexico energy opening in private sector's
favor
MEXICO CITY - The allure of investing in Mexico's historic
oil sector opening has been dimmed by the plummeting price of
crude, putting pressure on the government to offer bigger
incentives to private investors in the first major round of
contracts up for grabs. (MEXICO-REFORMS/OIL (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC,
PIX), moved at 12:41 p.m., 821 words)
Thai Union Frozen to buy U.S. tuna firm Bumble Bee for $1.5
billion
(BUMBLE BEE-THAI UNO FROZEN/ACQUISITION (UPDATE 2), moved,
600 words)
Double blow for Roche as Alzheimer's, breast cancer studies
fail
(ROCHE-ALZHEIMERS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 425 words)
Italy's Newron soars on EU green light for Parkinson's drug
(NEWRON-PARKINSONS/, moved, 90 words)
JP Morgan report to outline improved controls-activist
(JPMORGAN-ETHICS/REPORT, moved, 345 words)