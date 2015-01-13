REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY JAN 13

REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY JAN 13
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your
CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com
BREAKING
U.S. business confidence index at 8-year high, wages rising
WASHINGTON - U.S. small business optimism jumped in December
to its highest level in more than eight years, underscoring the
economy's strengthening fundamentals despite slowing global
growth. The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index increased 2.3 points
to 100.4 last month, the highest reading since October 2006.
(USA-ECONOMY/OPTIMISM (GRAPHIC), moved at 9 a.m., 300 words)
TOP STORIES
France's Charlie Hebdo readies tearful Mohammad for front
page
PARIS - Charlie Hebdo will publish a front page showing a
caricature of the Prophet Mohammad, a tear running down his
cheek, in its first edition since Islamist gunmen attacked the
satirical newspaper. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
moved, 770 words) See also: FRANCE-SHOOTING/OPERATIONS, moved,
by John Irish, 445 words and FRANCE-SHOOTING/PAKISTAN (TV),
moved, 380 words)
In Sri Lanka, Pope calls for truth over violent past
COLOMBO - Pope Francis calls on Sri Lanka to uncover the
truth of what happened during its bloody civil war as part of a
healing process between religious communities, as he arrives in
Colombo a few days after the island's wartime leaders were voted
out. (POPE-SRILANKA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 635 words)
Obama to meet Congressional leaders at White House
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama will host top lawmakers
from both the Republican and Democratic parties at the White
House in a meeting aimed at taking the temperature of the
president's relationship with lawmakers ahead of his annual
State of the Union speech next week. The meeting will include
the four top lawmakers from each party plus several committee
chairs for a total of 16 lawmakers. (USA-OBAMA/CONGRESS (PIX,
TV), expect by 3 p.m., 400 words)
To fight hackers, Obama wants companies to share threats
WASHINGTON - President Obama will announce a renewed push
for cyber security legislation after recent headline-grabbing
hacks against companies like Sony Pictures and Home Depot,
throwing his support behind efforts to give liability protection
to companies that quickly share information about attacks. Obama
also will announce details of a cyber security summit slated for
Feb. 13 at Stanford University. (USA-OBAMA/CYBERSECURITY, moved,
410 words, will be updated)
Kerry urges Pakistan to fight terror groups threatening
whole region
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan must fight militant groups that
threaten Afghan, Indian and U.S. interests, U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry says as he offers sympathy for the victims of
last month's massacre of children at a Pakistani school.
(INDIA-PAKISTAN/KERRY (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, 650 words) See
also: U.S.-led air strike hit Islamic State fighters
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:16 a.m.,
70 words)
Coming soon to a workplace near you: "wellness or else"
NEW YORK - U.S. companies are increasingly penalizing
workers who decline to join "wellness" programs, embracing an
element of President Barack Obama's healthcare law that has
raised questions about fairness in the workplace. Among the
two-thirds of large companies using such incentives to encourage
participation, almost a quarter are imposing financial penalties
on those who opt-out, according to a survey by the National
Business Group on Health and benefits consultant Towers Watson.
(USA-HEALTHCARE/WELLNESS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, TV), moved at 7
a.m., by Sharon Begley, 1,089 words)
WASHINGTON
U.S. to back $2 billion in loan guarantees for Ukraine
WASHINGTON - The United States plans to provide up to $2
billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine this year, the U.S.
Treasury said on Tuesday, as part of a broader international
package to stave off bankruptcy in the country.
(USA-UKRAINE/TREASURY, moved at 9:05 a.m., 50 words)
Cuban dissidents out of jail but not entirely free
HAVANA - Many of the 53 Cuban prisoners freed from jail
under a historic U.S.-Cuba accord remain bound to the justice
system, their freedom conditional and subject to being returned
to jail at any moment, dissident leaders say.
(CUBA-USA/PRISONERS, moving shortly, 400 words)decline to join
"wellness" programs.
STATE POLITICS
California Attorney General expected to announce U.S. senate
bid
California Attorney General Kamala Harris is expected to
announce on Tuesday that she will run to replace retiring U.S.
Senator Barbara Boxer in 2016, local media reported.
(USA-POLITICS/HARRIS, moved at 5:44 a.m., 249 words) See also:
California Lt. Governor Newsom won't seek Boxer's Senate seat
(USA-POLITICS/BOXER (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:40 p.m., 391 words)
Christie to deliver New Jersey state of state speech
TRENTON - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will deliver
his state of the state address on Tuesday, potentially the
biggest speech he'll make before announcing whether he will seek
the Republican nomination for president in 2016. We're watching
for any plans to improve an underfunded pension system, a
transportation funding crisis, sluggish economic growth and the
fiscal meltdown of Atlantic City. (USA-NEWJERSEY/CHRISTIE (PIX),
expect by noon, 400 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Police deploy pepper spray, gas to disperse Ohio football
fans
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Police in Ohio used pepper spray and tear
gas to break up crowds celebrating near the Ohio State
University campus following the school's national football
championship win over the University of Oregon on Monday night,
the Columbus Dispatch reported. (USA-OHIO/FOOTBALL, moved at
4:55 a.m., 135 words)
One dead, two critically hurt after smoke fills Washington
DC subway car
WASHINGTON - A woman died and at least two people were
critically injured after smoke filled a subway car in downtown
Washington on Monday afternoon, officials said. (USA-TRANSIT/DC
(UPDATE 3, TV), moved at 1:28 a.m., 172 words)
Mistrial declared for South Carolina police chief accused of
murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. - A judge declared a mistrial early on
Tuesday in the case against a white former South Carolina police
chief accused in the shooting death an unarmed black man in
2011, local media reported. Richard Combs, 38, was charged with
murder after shooting Bernard Bailey, 54, in the town hall
parking lot in Eutawville, a town of about 300 people southeast
of the state capital of Columbia. (USA-POLICE/SOUTH CAROLINA
(UPDATE 1), moved at 8:18 a.m., by Harriett McLeod, 400 words)
Accused Silk Road creator goes to trial amid U.S. scrutiny
of bitcoin
NEW YORK - A U.S. crackdown on use of the digital currency
bitcoin for drug trafficking and other crimes is headed for its
highest-profile test yet, as a trial begins for the alleged
creator of an online marketplace catering to vice. Jury
selection is scheduled for Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in
the case of Ross Ulbricht, who authorities say created Silk
Road, an online black market where drugs and others illegal
goods could be bought anonymously using bitcoins.
(USA-BITCOIN/TRIAL, moved, 400 words)
Families of 2012 Connecticut shooting victims sue school
board, town
-- The families of two of the 20 students killed in a 2012
massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, are suing the town of
Newtown, Connecticut and the local school board over alleged lax
security, media reported on Monday. (USA-CONNECTICUT/SHOOTING,
moved at 3:26 a.m., 221 words)
Georgia board declines to spare Vietnam veteran the death
penalty
-- Attorneys for a decorated Vietnam War veteran who is due
to be executed for the killing of a sheriff's deputy lost a bid
on Monday to have a Georgia parole board spare his life,
officials said. (USA-EXECUTION/GEORGIA, moved at 9:56 p.m., 297
words)
Prosecutors charge Albuquerque police in homeless man's
death
-- Prosecutors in New Mexico filed murder charges on Monday
against two Albuquerque police officers in the 2014 shooting
death of a knife-wielding homeless man, a killing that sparked
protests in the city over concerns about excessive use of force.
(USA-POLICE/NEW MEXICO (UPDATE 3), moved at 7:20 p.m., 300
words)
U.S. enlarges area in Southwest where rare wolves can roam
-- Rare wolves in the American Southwest will be allowed
more room to roam but some could be marked for death if they
prey too heavily on elk and deer prized by hunters, under a rule
issued by federal officials on Monday. (USA-WOLVES/SOUTHWEST,
moved at 11:34 p.m., 352 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
California links 26 measles cases to Disneyland outbreak
LOS ANGELES - California has confirmed more cases of measles
in people who visited Disneyland or its adjacent California
Adventure park last month, health officials said on Monday,
raising the number of infected people to 26.
(USA-MEASLES/DISNEYLAND, moved at 1:44 a.m., 243 words)
Colorado patient tests negative for Ebola
DENVER - A patient being monitored at a Denver hospital
after traveling to countries with a history of Ebola has tested
negative for the disease, Colorado health officials said on
Monday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-COLORADO (UPDATE 2), moved at 9:17
p.m., 216 words)
Bootleg liquor kills 28 in India, death toll may rise
LUCKNOW, India - A batch of bootleg liquor has killed at
least 28 people in India, where tainted illegal alcohol often
kills poor villagers unable to afford licensed spirits. Fifteen
people died on Tuesday and about 90 remained in hospital, said
Debashish Panda, principal home secretary of northern Indian
state of Uttar Pradesh, taking the total death toll since Monday
to 28. (INDIA-LIQUOR/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved at 6:05 a.m.,
150 words)
Braille Challenge' sets high expectations for blind students
-- More than a thousand visually impaired students are
receiving the rare opportunity for head-to-head competition
against their peers as the Braille Challenge begins across the
U.S. and Canada. (BRAILLE-CHALLENGE/BLIND-STUDENTS, moved, 698
words)
Cancer survivors plagued by lack of personal control
-- After treatment for cancer, survivors often complain
about a loss of personal control, a new study found. The study's
lead author said that while the responses can't be generalized
to all cancer survivors, people in the study often mentioned a
physical problem or a wish to return to "normal."
(CANCER-NEEDS/SURVIVORS, moved, 578 words)
Pfizer partners with DNA research firm to study lupus
(PFIZER-LUPUS/23ANDME, moved, 60 words)
EBOLA
USAID says all eyes on Guinea as Liberia, Sierra Leone
improve on Ebola
WASHINGTON - The rate of new Ebola cases in Liberia has
plunged, Sierra Leone is beginning to turn the corner in dealing
with the deadly virus and health officials are now focused on
Guinea, an official of the U.S. Agency for International
Development said on Tuesday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USAID, moved at 9:07
a.m., 40 words, will be led)
After Ebola, WHO blames governments and seeks more clout
GENEVA - The World Health Organization says governments
flouted their obligations during the Ebola crisis and wants more
power to tackle health emergencies in future, documents
published by the international agency showed on
Monday. (HEALTH-EBOLA-WHO, moved, 300 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Polanski, sought by US, says will cooperate with Polish
prosecutors
WARSAW - Film maker Roman Polanski, who is in Poland to make
a new film, said he will cooperate with Polish authorities as
part of a U.S. request for his extradition over a 1977 child sex
crime conviction. The Polish prosecutor-general's office said
last week it planned to question Polanski, who was born to
Polish parents but lives in France, after it received the
request for his extradition. (POLANSKI-POLAND/EXTRADITION (PIX),
moved at 2:47 a.m., 300 words)
Women find little change off camera in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - The number of women working behind the camera
in Hollywood's top-grossing films has changed little over the
past decade despite a slight uptick last year, an annual study
released on Tuesday has found. The "Celluloid Ceiling" study
from San Diego State University's Center for the Study of Women
in Television and Film said 7 percent of the top 250 films at
the U.S. box office in 2014 were directed by a woman.
(FILM-WOMEN/, moved at 3 a.m., by Eric Kelsey, 350 words)
Al Jazeera America Schedule In Flux After Network Cancels
Programs
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 220 words)
James Corden Ready to Throw Himself Into 'Late Late Show'
Role
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 280 words)
Kyle MacLachlan To Reprise Role On Showtime's 'Twin Peaks'
Reboot
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 180 words)
CBS Insists It's Changing With the Times
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 380 words)
Stan Lee Sets 'Agent Carter' Cameo
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 50 words)
LIFESTYLE
How to avoid the high price of social media envy
NEW YORK - Gabriela Bustelo could not handle Facebook any
more. And that could be good news for her pocketbook, according
to experts. One study by academic researchers found that
frequent Facebook users tend to have higher levels of
credit-card debt and lower credit scores.
(SOCIALMEDIA-ENVY/CONSUMERS (PERSONAL FINANCE), moved at 8 a.m.,
by Chris Taylor, 660 words)
Gabriel Thompson's new cookbook shares take on Italian food
NEW YORK - Chef Gabriel Thompson serves a generous helping
of brash New York City attitude along with recipes from his New
York restaurants in his first cookbook "Downtown Italian." The
executive chef of dell'anima, L'Artusi, Anfora and L'Apicio
restaurants co-wrote the book along with his wife, the eateries'
head pastry chef Katherine, and executive beverage director Joe
Campanale. (FOOD-CHEFS/THOMPSON (PIX), moved at 4 a.m., 400
words)
WORLD
Divers retrieve crashed AirAsia jet's cockpit voice recorder
JAKARTA - Divers retrieve the cockpit voice recorder from
the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet, an Indonesian
investigator tells Reuters, a key step towards determining the
cause of the crash that killed 162 people. (INDONESIA-AIRPLANE/
(UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, 425 words)
Ukraine summit called off over lack of progress on truce
deal
BERLIN/KIEV - Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France have
scrapped plans for a summit this week on the conflict in Ukraine
because of a lack of progress in implementing a four-month-old
ceasefire agreement. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2), moved,
465 words)
Ukraine tensions keep Putin away from Auschwitz anniversary
WARSAW - Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to
join world leaders gathering at the site of the Auschwitz death
camp this month because distrust caused by the conflict in
Ukraine has cast a pall on arrangements to commemorate the
Holocaust. (AUSCHWITZ-ANNIVERSARY/PUTIN (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved
at 2 a.m., 841 words). See also: Putin will not attend Holocaust
commemorations in Poland (AUSCHWITZ-ANNIVERSARY/PUTIN (UPDATE
1), moved at 4:23 a.m., 215 words)
Cameroon says 143 Boko Haram fighters killed in clashes
YAOUNDE - At least 143 Boko Haram fighters were killed in an
attack on a military camp in Cameroon on Monday, a minister
says, adding that it is the heaviest loss sustained by the
Nigerian Islamist group in the country.
(NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/CAMEROON, moved, 200 words)
Egypt's Mubarak could walk free after court orders retrial
in graft case
CAIRO - Egypt's high court overturns the only remaining
conviction against Hosni Mubarak, ordering a retrial in the
embezzlement case and opening the way for the ousted former
president's possible release. (EGYPT-MUBARAK/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
450 words) See also: EGYPT-SINAI/BODY, moved, 265 words)
Hong Kong leader seeks to rebuild with post-protest policy
address
(HONGKONG-POLITICS/ (PIX), moved, 615 words)
China urges stronger safety measures after Shanghai stampede
(CHINA-STAMPEDE/, moved, 150 words)
DETROIT AUTO SHOW
Automakers cater to America's renewed love affair with
trucks
DETROIT - While General Motors Co's Chevrolet on Monday
pulled the wraps off a tiny, environmentally friendly electric
car called the Bolt, rival Ford Motor Co was showing off a
400-plus-horsepower pickup truck better suited to burning rubber
than hauling hay. The new F-150 Raptor has racing shock
absorbers, a 10-speed transmission and the word FORD splayed
across the grill. (AUTOSHOW-TRUCKS/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by
Paul Lienert, 649 words)
Cadillac plans $12 billion product blitz over 5 years
DETROIT - General Motors Co's Cadillac brand plans a $12
billion new model offensive over the next five years that will
include eight vehicles, including five in segments where it does
not currently compete, Cadillac chief Johan de Nysschen said at
the Detroit auto show on Monday. (AUTOSHOW GM/CADILLAC, moved,
by Ben Klayman, 400 words)
GM open to working with Google on self-driving car
technology
DETROIT - General Motors Co is open to working with Google
Inc on developing self-driving car technology, the chief
technology officer for the U.S. automaker said on Monday at the
Detroit Auto Show. (AUTOSHOW-GM/GOOGLE, moved, 280 words)
Daimler still bullish about China amid BMW woes
(AUTOSHOW-DAIMLER/CEO, moved, 400 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
U.S. shippers say West Coast ports near gridlock on stalled
contract talks
LOS ANGELES - Cargo traffic at several of the biggest U.S.
West Coast ports has slowed to near gridlock, negotiators for
shipping lines and terminal operators for 29 ports said on
Monday as contract talks with the dockworkers' union remain
strained. (USA-PORTS/WESTCOAST, moved at 12:58 a.m., 274 words)
OPEC won't back down, UAE minister says as oil plunges
ABU DHABI - OPEC will not cut its oil output to support
prices but expects higher-cost producers to do so, the United
Arab Emirates energy minister insists as oil plunges near
six-year lows. (EMIRATES-OIL/MINISTER (UPDATE 1), moved, 595
words) See also: MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, 420 words)
ECB discussions on bond buying said far advanced
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is far advanced in
discussions about whether to embark on a sovereign bond-buying
program and could take a decision at its Jan. 22 meeting on
whether to go ahead, a top ECB policymaker says. (ECB-POLICY/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 305 words)
Facebook, Xiaomi discuss investment in the China smart phone
maker
HONG KONG/BEIJING - Mark Zuckerberg and Xiaomi Inc CEO Lei
Jun discussed a potential investment by Facebook in China's top
smart phone maker ahead of its $1.1 billion fundraising last
month, but a deal never materialised, several people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (XIAOMI-FACEBOOK (UPDATE
1, PIX), moved at 7:02 a.m., 400 words)
Investors may wait longer for higher dividends from U.S.
banks
NEW YORK - Investors had hoped the biggest U.S. banks would
boost dividend payments substantially in 2015 but recent events
including slumping oil prices will make it harder for banks to
pay more. (USA-BANKS/DIVIDENDS (ANALYSIS), moved, 890 words)