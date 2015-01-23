REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY JAN 23

REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY JAN 23

TOP STORIES

Islamic State deadline on Japanese captives passes with no word on fate

TOKYO - Japan says it is still trying to secure the release of two Japanese hostages held by Islamic State militants after a deadline to pay ransom for their release passes and there is no immediate word on their fate. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ISLAMICSTATE-JAPAN (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved at 9: 11 a.m., 750 words)

U.S. pulls more staff from Yemen embassy amid deepening crisis

WASHINGTON - The United States has pulled more staff out of its embassy in Yemen, U.S. officials said on Thursday as Washington scrambled to cope with the collapse of a government that had been a key ally in the fight against al Qaeda. (YEMEN-SECURITY/USA-EMBASSY (UPDATE 2), moved at 9 p.m., 300 words) See also: Ansar al-Sharia leader in Libya killed in battle with army (LIBYA-SECURITY/, moved, 90 words)

Netanyahu basks in Congress invitation but risks lurk

JERUSALEM - Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to accept an invitation to address the U.S. Congress days before Israeli elections has a series of careful considerations behind it, but may also have shaken the balance of U.S.-Israel ties. (ISRAEL-USA/NETANYAHU (PIX), moved at 6:36 a.m., by Luke Baker, 615 words) See also: ISRAEL-POLITICS/ARABS, moved, 415 words

U.S. presses Cuba on human rights in talks on restoring ties

HAVANA - The United States said it pressed Cuba to improve human rights including freedom of assembly and expression during historic talks on Thursday, annoying the Cubans after both sides reported making progress toward restoring diplomatic relations. (CUBA-USA/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, 500 words, will be updated from 11 a.m. news conference on Friday)

WASHINGTON

Rubio said preparing for 2016 presidential run

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is preparing to launch a bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, signing on a prominent fundraiser and planning trips to early voting states, a Rubio adviser said on Friday. (USA-POLITICS/RUBIO (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 140 words)

Martin Scorsese documentary on Bill Clinton shelved - NYT

NEW YORK - A documentary on former President Bill Clinton by veteran director Martin Scorsese has been indefinitely shelved after the sides disagreed on control of the film, the New York Times reported on Thursday. (FILM-MARTINSCORSESE/BILLCLINTON, moved at 1:08 a.m., 215 words)

Lawyer for former Australian Guantanamo detainee says U.S. agrees he is innocent

SYDNEY - The United States has agreed that Australian David Hicks, jailed on terrorism charges for five years at Guantanamo, is innocent, his lawyer said on Friday. (USA-GUANTANAMO/AUSTRALIAN (UPDATE 1), moved at 8 p.m., 300 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Throats slit, Florida pelicans dying in serial slashings

TAMPA, Fla. - Brown pelicans with slit throat poaches have been washing up this month in south Florida, triggering community outcry as authorities investigate what they suspect are serial slashings. (USA-FLORIDA/PELICANS, moved at 9:24 a.m., 150 words)

Connecticut school massacre suit moved to U.S. federal court

-- Gun maker Remington won a bid to move a lawsuit by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook school massacre from state to federal court, officials said on Thursday. (USA-CONNECTICUT/SHOOTING (UPDATE 1), moved at 9:58 p.m., 367 words)

Officers shoot and wound armed man at California community college

LOS ANGELES - Two campus police officers responding to a report of a hostage situation shot and wounded an 18-year-old man on Thursday in a parking lot at a at El Camino College in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance after he pointed a gun at them, police said. (USA-SHOOTING/CALIFORNIA (UPDATE 3), moved at 9:46 p.m., 240 words)

Oregon convict charged in unsolved 'Gypsy Hill' killings

PORTLAND, Ore. - Nearly four decades after a handful of young women were brutally raped and killed in the San Francisco Bay Area in crimes dubbed the "Gypsy Hill Murders," police have charged an Oregon prison inmate with two of the deaths, authorities said on Thursday. (USA-CRIME/CALIFORNIA, moved at 8:51 p.m., 300 words)

Montana town's water quality improving days after oil spill

-- A Montana town's water supply, contaminated by oil from a breached pipeline over the weekend, may be safe for drinking again by Friday, state officials said, after tests showed a drop in concentrations of a cancer-causing petrochemical. (BRIDGERPIPELINE-OILSPILL/, moved at 11:31 p.m., 364 words)

Former Atlanta fire chief, fired over book storm, files complaint

ATLANTA - In a case that has rallied proponents of religious freedom, Atlanta's ousted fire chief has filed a federal discrimination complaint against the city, arguing that his firing over a book critical of homosexuality was an attack on his faith. (USA-ATLANTA/LAWSUIT, moved at 12:46 a.m., 338 words)

Philadelphia detective accused of aiding lover sought for murder

PHILADELPHIA - Ronald Dove, a Philadelphia police homicide detective was arrested on Thursday and accused of hiding and protecting his girlfriend when she was being sought for murder, authorities said. (USA PENNSYLVANIA/DETECTIVE, moved, 280 words)

New Jersey police release video of cop shooting man with hands up

-- A New Jersey police department released a video this week of a man being fatally shot by police as he got out of a car with his hands raised during a traffic stop, heightening calls for an independent investigation into the death. The death of Jerame Reid on Dec. 30 in Bridgeton has prompted protests in the city. (USA-POLICE/NEW JERSEY, moved at 8 p.m., 487 words)

Washington state lawmaker seeks to toughen drunken driving laws

SEATTLE - GOP state senator Mike Padden is seeking to strengthen drunken driving laws that are among the nation's most lenient, proposing to deem as a felony a fourth DUI conviction within a decade. (USA-WASHINGTON/DUI, moved at 8:09 p.m., 366 words)

Whale carcass washes up underneath busy Seattle ferry dock

SEATTLE - A dead gray whale floated underneath a busy commuter ferry terminal in downtown Seattle, sending a putrid odor onto the dock on Thursday and diverting some passenger ferries to another slip before it was moved to a nearby pier, an official said. (USA-WASHINGTON/WHALE (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 8 p.m., 150 words)

Report says Los Angeles should fix firefighter recruitment

(USA-LOSANGELES/FIREDEPARTMENT, moved at 8:48 p.m., 250 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Disneyland seeks to reassure public amid measles outbreak

LOS ANGELES - Disneyland sought on Thursday to reassure visitors that the theme park was safe amid a measles outbreak that began there in late December and prompted state health officials to urge parents not to bring their unvaccinated children. (USA MEASLES/DISNEYLAND (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 9:14 p.m., 300 words)

Heeding musicians, New Orleans moves to ban smoking in bars

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans City Council voted on Thursday to ban smoking in the city's bars, a move supported by several prominent local musicians who said the issue was for them a matter of workplace health. (USA-NEW ORLEANS/SMOKING, moved, 150 words)

Mobile game may have lasting benefit for "lazy" eye

(EYE-PEDIATRICS/MOBILE, moved, 300 words)

Complacency after a heart attack is a bad idea

(HEART-DISEASE/MEDICATION-ADHERENCE, moved, 400 words)

ODD

Georgia city puts inmates in pink uniforms as crime deterrent

ATLANTA - Hot pink uniforms are the newest fashion for inmates at the city jail in Grovetown, Georgia, whose public safety chief views the style as a crime-fighting weapon. (USA GEORGIA/PINK UNIFORMS, moved, 150 words)

Death by chocolate: a problem for bears in New Hampshire

BOSTON - New Hampshire wildlife officials are drawing up a proposal to curb the use of chocolate as bait by hunters seeking to draw black bears out of the woods after four of the wild animals were found dead at a trapping site from an overdose of the treat. (USA-NEW HAMPSHIRE/BEARS, moved, 280 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Filmmakers blur lines with virtual reality at Sundance

PARK CITY, Utah - Whether putting moviegoers inside the yurt of a Mongolian tribe, in the studio with a musician or in the path of an oncoming train, filmmakers are blurring the lines of reality for viewers at this year's Sundance Film Festival. (FILM-VIRTUALREALITY/ (PIX, TV), moved at 6 a.m., by Piya Sinha-Roy, 604 words)

Salzburg's Mozart festival features his music -- and dancing horses

SALZBURG, Austria - Salzburg's annual Mozart Week has something new this year. Along with the usual performances of music by Austria's most famous composer, it's got a ballet. Danced by horses. (AUSTRIA-MOZART/HORSES (PIX), moved at 7:26, 50 words)

'Hunger Games: Mockingjay' Becomes Highest-Grossing Film of 2014 in U.S.

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 273 words)

Paula Abdul & Jason Derulo Join 'SYTYCD' As Season 12 Judges

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 330 words)

Film Review: 'Mortdecai'

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/REVIEWS), moved, 878 words)

Zac Efron to Star in Fox, Chernin Comedy 'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates'

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 140 words)

Sebastian Stan on His Buzzy Sundance Comedy and How 'Captain America' Changed His Career

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/FESTIVALS), moved, 845 words)

LIFESTYLE

Dubai's mega shopping event to weather drop in Russian spenders

DUBAI - Tourists visiting Dubai from countries such as China and Nigeria have been propping up its lucrative annual shopping festival, leaving the event untroubled by the absence of Russians this year. (DUBAI-SHOPPING/RUSSIA (GRAPHICS, PIX), expect by noon, 400 words)

SUPER BOWL

The lure of LA for the NFL - mirage or 'must do'?

LOS ANGELES - With the Super Bowl set to be played between the defending champion Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 1, speculation about an NFL team possibly moving to Los Angeles has revived in recent weeks. (NFL-SUPER/LOSANGELES (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 2 p.m., 620 words)

Belichick denies any involvement in ball deflation

(NFL-PATRIOTS/DEFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

EBOLA

First Glaxo Ebola vaccine shipment due to arrive in Liberia

LONDON - The first batch of GlaxoSmithKline's experimental Ebola vaccine has been shipped to West Africa and is expected to arrive in Liberia later on Friday, the British drug maker says. (HEALTH-EBOLA/GSK, moved, by Kate Kelland, 390 words) See also: HEALTH-EBOLA/GUINEA, moved, 400 words

WORLD

New Saudi king seeks to reassure on succession and policy

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's new King Salman appoints a grandson of the founding monarch into the line of succession for the first time, moving fast after the death of King Abdullah to quell fears of dynastic instability at a time of regional turmoil. (SAUDI-SUCCESSION/(UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 9:20 a.m., 965 words) See also: SAUDI-SUCCESSION/SALMAN-NEWSMAKER (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 920 words)

Ukraine separatists to press on with offensive

MOSCOW - Pro-Russian separatists will press on with a military offensive in east Ukraine and will not initiate ceasefire talks with the Ukrainian authorities, their leader is quoted as saying. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZAKHARCHENKO (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words) See also: UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words and UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words

Thieves target food trucks in shortages-hit Venezuela

CARACAS - Thieves and looters are targeting trucks carrying food across Venezuela in another sign of worsening shortages that have turned basics from flour to chicken into coveted booty. (VENEZUELA-SHORTAGES, moving shortly, by Alexandra Ulmer and Eyanir Chinea, 400 words)

Ousted Thai PM Yingluck banned from politics, faces criminal charges

BANGKOK - Thai authorities dealt a double blow to ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her powerful family, banning her from politics for five years and proceeding with criminal charges for negligence that could put her in jail. (THAILAND-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, 750 words)

From prison, Greece's Golden Dawn runs quiet but vitriolic campaign

KOROPI, Greece - Nearly three years since entering parliament after rousing rallies and food handouts, Greece's far-right Golden Dawn is running a much quieter campaign for Sunday's election from a high-security prison. (GREECE-ELECTION/GOLDENDAWN (TV, PIX), moved, 725 words)

Three gunmen killed in clashes with Lebanese army - source

BEIRUT - At least three gunmen are killed in clashes with Lebanese soldiers close to the border with Syria, a Lebanese security source says, in an area that has seen regular incursions from Islamist militants fighting in Syria's war. (MIDEAST-SECURITY/LEBANON (UPDATE 2), moved, 200 words) See also: MIDEAST-CRISIS/ISRAEL-SYRIA, moved, 110 words

DAVOS

Bankers say big is beautiful, safe and economic

DAVOS - Europe's bankers defended the big bank model this week in Davos as the mounting cost of regulation puts a question mark over its future. (BANKS-BREAKUP/DAVOS, moved, by Alexander Smith, 640 words)

Davos bosses fret over threats to Internet free trade

DAVOS, Switzerland - Business leaders pushing for frictionless free trade have something new to worry about: the potential break-up of the Internet, which today forms the backbone of the global economy. The issue is a hot topic at this year's World Economic Forum. (INTERNET-TRADE/DAVOS (PIX), expect by noon, 400 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

McDonald's posts smaller-than-expected fall in comparable sales

-- McDonald's Corp, the world's biggest restaurant chain, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in U.S. and global same-restaurant sales and announced its lowest capital spending budget in more than five years, saying it planned to open fewer restaurants in its troubled markets. (MCDONALDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 130 words, will be led)

Rockwell Collins profit up 26 percent; lifts forecast for 2015

-- Rockwell Collins Inc on Friday reported a 26 percent increase in quarterly profit as sales rose 16 percent, and lifted its forecast for 2015. The increase reflected inclusion of its acquisition of ARINC in December 2013, and a greater tax credit for research and development, analysts said. (ROCKWELL COLLINS-RESULTS/, moved at 9:12 a.m., 60 words, will be led)

New Saudi king seen holding line on OPEC policy to keep oil output high

SINGAPORE - Saudi Arabia's new king is expected to continue a policy of keeping oil output steady to drive out rival producers, though the royal succession has focused market attention on the future of the kingdom's long-serving oil minister. (SAUDI-SUCCESSION/OIL-POLICY (UPDATE 1), moved, 725 words)

Kansas City Southern profit rises, beats expectations

CHICAGO - Regional railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a higher quarterly net profit that came in above Wall Street expectations, driven by rising freight volumes in particular in the automotive and energy sectors. (USA-KANSAS CITY STHN/RESULTS, moved at 8 a.m., 50 words, will be led)

Puma sued for damages by former licensing partner

FRANKFURT - Former licensing partner Parigi is suing German sportswear maker Puma for damages in the United States for alleged breach of contract and fraud, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing a court filing. (PUMA DE-USA/, moved, 40 words)

U.S. banks resign themselves to lower yields for longer

NEW YORK - U.S. banks, after spending much of the last year bracing themselves for higher bond yields, are now resigning themselves to at least another few quarters of low rates, executives and analysts say. (BANKS-YIELDS/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, 890 words)

Bank of Canada's shock move marks clear break with Carney era

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz's shock rate cut on Wednesday sent a clear message to financial markets: Don't expect me to hold your hand. (CANADA-CENBANK/POLOZ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, 720 words)

ECB's trillion-euro move offers short term boost but at a cost

FRANKFURT - ECB chief Mario Draghi's one trillion euros of fresh money could prove the masterstroke that saves the euro zone for now but it breaks with the principle that the bloc acts as one, a move that could ultimately undermine the currency he is trying to save. (ECB-POLICY/QE, moved, 800 words)

Low oil prices to buoy transport, retail, industrial profit reports

NEW YORK - Equity investors may see a fourth-quarter earnings boost from transportation, retail and industrial companies, all seen as big beneficiaries of last year's oil price collapse. (USA-EARNINGS/OILPRICES, moved at 7 a.m., 400 words)