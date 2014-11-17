REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY NOV 17

REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY NOV 17

REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY NOV 17

Top stories as of 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

Leading Senate Democrats urge Obama to act on immigration

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Democratic leaders on Monday urged President Barack Obama to use his executive powers to make changes to the country's immigration system and outlined major revisions they would like to see included. "Because House Republicans have not acted, we fully support your decision to use your well-established executive authority to improve as much of the immigration system as you can," wrote Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and five other senior Democratic senators in a letter to Obama. (USA-IMMIGRATION/CONGRESS, moved at 12:55 p.m., 300 words)

Parents of beheaded aid worker Peter Kassig to speak to media

INDIANAPOLIS - The family of beheaded U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig hold a press availability following his death at the hands of Islamic State militants. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/BEHEADING-USA (PIX), moved at 1:15 p.m., 300 words, expect update after 4 p.m.)

Frenchman seen in Islamic State video of beheadings

LONDON/PARIS - A Frenchman is believed to have appeared in a video of Islamic State jihadists beheading Syrian soldiers and displaying the severed head of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig but a British man denied earlier reports that his medical student son was there too. Sunday's announcement of Kassig's death, the fifth such killing of a Western captive by Islamic State, formed part of the video which also showed the beheadings of at least 14 men Islamic State said were Syrian military pilots and officers. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved at 12:23 p.m., 510 words)

Part of British parliament evacuated due to suspicious package

LONDON - The part of the British parliament housing the offices of many lawmakers was briefly evacuated on Monday due to a suspicious package before staff were allowed to re-enter the building. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/SECURITY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 110 words)

U.S. targets Islamic militants with more air strikes

WASHINGTON - U.S. military forces conducted 11 air strikes against Islamic militants in Syria and 20 in Iraq since Friday, Central Command said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words)

Keystone in doubt in Senate after Obama comments

WASHINGTON - Supporters of the Keystone XL pipeline in the U.S. Senate on Monday scrambled to gather votes to pass a bill that authorizes the project to help send Canadian oil to the Gulf of Mexico, a task made harder after President Barack Obama made his toughest comments yet about the duct. With her chamber stuck at 59 votes for Keystone XL, Senator Mary Landrieu, a Louisiana Democrat, worked hard to gather one last vote needed to pass a bill that the House of Representatives easily approved on Friday. (USA-KEYSTONE/ (GRAPHICS), expect by 3 p.m., 474 words)

Pope says will visit United States next year

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis announced on Monday he would visit Philadelphia next year, his first trip there as leader of the 1.2 billion-member Roman Catholic Church. The trip is also expected to include stops at the White House and Congress in Washington DC and the United Nations in New York. (POPE-USA/VISIT (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 400 words)

St. Louis awaits grand jury's decision on shooting of unarmed black teen

FERGUSON, Mo. - Residents of Ferguson, Missouri, faced another day on Monday of waiting for a grand jury to decide if it will bring criminal charges against a white policeman who fatally shot an unarmed black teen in August, sparking weeks of sometimes violent protests. The grand jury has been meeting in secret for almost three months. Officials have said the decision is likely to come in mid- to late November. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING (PIX), moved, by Scott Malone, 300 words)

Sierra Leone doctor dies of Ebola at Nebraska hospital

OMAHA - A surgeon who contracted Ebola while working in Sierra Leone has died of the disease at a Nebraska hospital, medical officials, the second death from the virus out of 10 known cases treated in the United States. Dr. Martin Salia, a native of Sierra Leone and a permanent U.S. resident, was suffering from kidney and respiratory failure, when he arrived at the Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA (UPDATE 2), moved, 360 words, expect update after noon news conference)

EU targets Ukraine separatists but is split on more Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS - European Union governments moved to put more Ukrainian separatists under asset freezes and travel bans on Monday but took no action to step up economic sanctions on Russia despite voicing alarm about an upsurge of violence in Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/MOGHERINI (UPDATE 4, TV), moved at 1 p.m., 424 words) See also: Artillery explosions shake Donetsk airport in east Ukraine (UKRAINE-CRISIS/DONETSK (TV, PIX), moved, 400 words)

White House turns climate change spotlight to U.S. cities, towns

WASHINGTON - After announcing a major deal with China to curb emissions and a $3 billion pledge into a fund to help poor countries fight climate change last week, the Obama administration will turn its focus to American towns and cities to help them adapt to the impacts of global warming. On Monday, a task force of eight governors, 16 mayors and two tribal leaders will meet with Vice President Joe Biden and senior White House officials to present recommendations on how they can help local communities deal with extreme weather. (USA-CLIMATECHANGE/ADAPTATION, moved, 400 words, will be updated by 5 p.m.)

GM ignition-switch claims deadline extended to Jan. 31

WASHINGTON - The deadline to file claims under General Motors faulty ignition-switch compensation program has been extended by one month to Jan. 31, 2015, the program's administrator said. The administrator also updated its list of claims approved for compensation to 33 victims killed. (GENERAL MOTORS-RECALL/EXTENSION (UPDATE 2), moved, 200 words)

FCC chief proposes expanding Internet subsidy for schools

WASHINGTON - U.S. communications regulators are expected to vote in December on whether to increase by 62 percent funding for the largest U.S. educational technology subsidy program, E-Rate, to help connect more schools and libraries to high-speed Internet. (USA-FCC/ERATE, moving shortly, 300 words)

Some State Department email system were hacked

WASHINGTON - The State Department's unclassified email systems were the victim of a cyber attack in recent weeks around the same time as the White House systems were breached, a senior U.S. official said. (CYBERSECURITY/STATEDEPT (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:10 p.m., 384 words)

U.S. to auction 50,000 bitcoins seized in Silk Road case

NEW YORK - The U.S. Marshals Service said Monday it will auction 50,000 bitcoins seized during the prosecution of the alleged owner of Silk Road, an Internet black-market bazaar where authorities say illegal drugs and other goods could be bought. (BITCOIN-AUCTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:25 p.m., 300 words)

French man charged after Brooklyn Bridge climb

NEW YORK - A French man faces criminal charges in New York following his arrest for climbing a beam on the Brooklyn Bridge, police said. (USA-NEWYORK/BROOKLYNBRIDGE, moved, 150 words)

Judge says Steven Cohen's ex-wife can ask him about insider trading

NEW YORK - Billionaire Steven A. Cohen can face questions about insider trading at his hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors from lawyers representing his ex-wife in a civil lawsuit against him, a U.S. judge said on Monday. (SAC-COHEN/DIVORCE, moving shortly, 250 words)

'Fairness hearing' to determine merits of NFL concussion settlement

-- Lawyers representing more than 20,000 former professional football players are expected in court on Wednesday to argue over the terms of a settlement between the National Football League and its former players stemming from concussions incurred while playing the game. (USA-NFL/CONCUSSION, expect by 3 p.m., 400 words)

Top aide to NYC's first lady takes leave amid family trouble

NEW YORK - A top aide to the wife of Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday she is taking an unpaid leave of absence amid controversy over the legal troubles of her teenage son and boyfriend. (USA-NEW YORK/MAYOR, moving shortly, 250 words)

Tornado damages prison in Florida Panhandle

TAMPA, Fla. - A tornado touched down at a Florida Panhandle prison early on Monday, injuring two correctional officers as it destroyed more than two dozen cars in a parking lot, a local sheriff said. Both injuries were minor and no inmates were harmed at the Calhoun Correctional Institution. (USA-FLORIDA/TORNADO, moved, 90 words)

Former Georgia governor known for pushing back against segregation dies

ATLANTA - Former Georgia Governor Carl Sanders, the first so-called "new South" governor due to his progressive policies amid racial unrest in the 1960s, has died at age 89. After serving in the state's legislature and governor's mansion, Sanders launched a law firm with offices across the country. (USA-GEORGIA/SANDERS, moved at 12:43 p.m., 250 words)

GOP group names Florida AG as chair after thousands in freebies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Republican Attorneys General Association has named Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi its new chair, officials said on Monday. Bondi has received media scrutiny for accepting thousands in free trips, meals and accommodations from the group, which some see as a way for companies to influence state investigations. (USA-FLORIDA/ATTORNEYGENERAL, expect by 4 p.m., 350 words)

DuPont says it took hours before bodies retrieved at Texas chemical plant

LA PORTE, Texas - Medical personnel had to wait hours to retrieve four dead bodies after a hazardous chemical leak at a unit of a DuPont and Co plant in LaPorte, Texas, because they were not trained to use the proper safety equipment, the company said on Monday. (USA-CHEMICALS/DEATH (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, 150 words)

Skull-fetching retriever helps solve Texas escaped prisoner case

AUSTIN, Texas - The case of a convicted sexual predator who was one of the most wanted men in America after escaping from a federal detention facility in Texas has been solved with the help of a 15-year-old Labrador retriever who discovered the man's skull. (USA-TEXAS/SKULL, moved at 1 p.m., 180 words)

New Chicago archbishop to make ritual knock at church door

CHICAGO - Bishop Blase Cupich, Pope Francis' first major appointment in U.S. Catholic Church, will knock at the door of Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral on Monday evening as part of the ritual beginning his term as the city's new archbishop. Cupich, 65, seen as a moderate and currently bishop of Spokane, Washington, succeeds the more conservative Cardinal Francis George, 77, who is retiring. (POPE-CHICAGO/ARCHBISHOP (PIX), moved at 12:14 p.m., 300 words, will be updated after 6 p.m. from event)

Police identify three found dead in Missouri motel room

-- Authorities have identified three people who were found dead in a Springfield, Missouri motel room over the weekend, but no arrests have been made in the suspected homicides, police said. Detectives were looking for suspects and interviewing witnesses after police found three people dead and a fourth seriously wounded early Saturday in a room at the Economy Inn, a two-story budget motel, Springfield Police said in a statement. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTINGS, moving shortly, 100 words)

Groups sue to force U.S. to strengthen protections for Canada lynx

SALMON, Idaho - Conservationists filed a lawsuit on Monday demanding that the Obama administration give greater protection to the Canada lynx, a type of rare wild cat that roams mountainous areas across the northern United States and the Rocky Mountains. (USA-WILDLIFE/LYNX (PIX), moved at 12:55 p.m., 400 words)

Dogs found to have killed woman on Wyoming Indian reservation

A woman found dead from an animal attack on a Wyoming Indian reservation last week, prompting authorities to warn that dangerous wildlife might be on the prowl, appears to have been the victim of a dog mauling, officials said on Monday. (USA-PREDATOR/WYOMING, moved at 12:38 p.m., 200 words)

Netherlands leads way in battle against sex slavery, trafficking

AMSTERDAM (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Marie's eyes lower and her voice softens to a whisper when she describes being pimped by the man who asked her to be his girlfriend just a week before. The Nigerian man had picked her up from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris when she arrived from her native Benin. She was taken to a club that night and when she went home with her boyfriend's friend, there were two other men waiting for her. All three had sex with her until dawn, she said. And so began months of captivity and sexual exploitation. (GLOBAL-SLAVERY/NETHERLANDS (FOUNDATION, FEATURE), moved, 1,056 words). See also: Where is slavery most prevalent? (GLOBAL-SLAVERY (FOUNDATION, FACTBOX), moved, 1,045 words)

Nearly 36 million people are slaves, Qatar in focus - report

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Almost 36 million people are living as slaves across the globe with an index on Monday listing Mauritania, Uzbekistan, Haiti, Qatar and India as the nations where modern-day slavery is most prevalent. The Walk Free Foundation, an Australian-based human rights group, estimated in its inaugural slavery index last year that 29.8 million people were born into servitude, trafficked for sex work, trapped in debt bondage or exploited for forced labor. (GLOBAL-SLAVERY (FOUNDATION), moved, 784 words)

Bird flu found in UK, Netherlands but authorities say little risk to humans

AMSTERDAM/LONDON/PARIS - Bird flu was found on a duck farm in England, days after it was discovered in chickens in the Netherlands, forcing authorities to destroy poultry and disrupt exports, although it was not the strain known to be deadly to humans. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, 500 words)

No safety concerns yet in trials of GSK's Ebola vaccine

LONDON - Almost 200 people have received GlaxoSmithKline's experimental Ebola vaccine in trials in the United States, Britain, Mali and Switzerland, and the safety data so far are "very satisfactory", scientists said on Monday. The trials, which began just over two months ago, have been using healthy volunteers, rather than patients with Ebola. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE, moved, 300 words)

Merck's Zetia cuts heart attack, stroke risk in long-awaited study

CHICAGO - After years of uncertainty, a nearly decade-long study showed that Merck & Co's cholesterol drug Zetia lowered the risk of heart attacks and strokes in high-risk heart patients when used with an effective statin. (HEALTH-HEART/MERCK-CHOLESTEROL (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:41 p.m., 300 words)

Last-line drug resistance poses "alarming" European health threat

LONDON - More and more infections in Europe are proving able to evade even the most powerful, last-resort antibiotics, posing an alarming threat to patient safety in the region, health officials said on Monday. (HEALTH-ANTIBIOTICS/EUROPE, moved, 400 words)

Corruption tars drug sector drive to improve access for poor

LONDON - The world's top drugmakers have improved access to medicines in developing countries, according to a report, but their good work is undermined by a sorry record of unethical behavior. (HEALTH-MEDICINES/ACCESS, moved, 380 words)

Spreading pest resistance to GMO crops seen in U.S. - study

KANSAS CITY - Crop-devouring armyworms are showing increasing resistance in some U.S. farm fields to a popular type of genetically modified crop that should kill them, scientists said on Monday. The evolution of insect resistance "is a great threat" long term to the sustainability of the GMO crop biotechnology that has become a highly valued tool for many U.S. farmers, according to Fangneng Huang, an entomologist at Louisiana State University and lead researcher for the three-year study. (AGRICULTURE-GMO/ARMYWORMS, expect by 4 p.m., by Carey Gillam, 398 words)

Hugh Jackman makes triumphant return to Broadway in 'The River'

NEW YORK - Hugh Jackman makes a stunning return to Broadway with a mesmerizing performance in award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth's new drama "The River." (THEATER-THERIVER/ (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)

Decades in the grave, Louis Armstrong tells Dr John: "play my music"

LONDON - You can't get much more New Orleans than Dr John and Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong -- so when the former plays the latter, it's enough to get Big Easy fans sitting up. Especially if, as voodoo jazz and blues king Dr John says, it was all Armstrong's idea, more than 40 years after he died. (MUSIC-DRJOHN/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

Angelina Jolie says POW film helped with motherhood

SYDNEY - "Unbroken", a film Angelina Jolie directed about the plight of an American Olympian turned World War II prisoner, helped her tackle motherhood, the Oscar-winning actress said on Monday. Hundreds of fans crowded outside a Sydney theatre to welcome Jolie to Australia for the world premiere of her second directing effort. (AUSTRALIA-JOLIE/UNBROKEN (TV, PIX), moved, 220 words)

Facebook developing a professional website "Facebook at Work"

-- Facebook is secretly working on a new website called "Facebook at Work" that would allow users to keep their personal profile separate from their work profile, the Financial Times reported. (FACEBOOK-WEBSITE/, moved, 150 words)

The $1 billion divorce: Why Harold Hamm's ex-wife didn't win more

-- Just how much of Harold Hamm's fortune was amassed through his skill and hard work? That was a key question that Oklahoma divorce judge Howard Haralson had to weigh in his decision last week, when he ordered Hamm, the chief executive officer of Continental Resources - and Oklahoma's richest person - to hand over more than $1 billion in cash and assets to his ex-wife in one of the largest-ever U.S. divorce judgments. (HAMM-DIVORCE/RULING (PIX), moved, by Joshua Schneyer, 960 words)

Kenyans march against attacks on women over mini-skirts

NAIROBI - Nearly 1,000 people took to the streets of Nairobi on Monday to protest against a series of vicious public attacks on women who were stripped naked and assaulted for wearing mini-skirts or other clothing perceived to be immodest. (KENYA-CRIME/WOMEN (PIX, TV), moved, 370 words)

Treadmill studio classes put a spin on indoor running

NEW YORK - A New York City fitness studio is following fast on the heels of the indoor cycling, or spin, craze by beckoning outdoor runners to come in from the cold for group treadmill classes. (FITNESS-TREADMILL/CLASSES (PIX), moved, by Dorene Internicola, 500 words)

Palestinian driver found hanged in Jerusalem bus

JERUSALEM - A Palestinian bus driver was found hanged in his vehicle, incident that led to stone-throwing protests by Palestinians suspecting foul play but which Israeli police, citing autopsy results, termed a suicide. (MIDEAST-JERUSALEM/DRIVER (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words). See also: Netanyahu's soccer match attendance fuels Israel election talk (MIDEAST-ISRAEL/POLITICS, moved, 300 words)

Italy region, island seek $274 million in Concordia disaster damages

FLORENCE, Italy - Officials for Italy's Tuscany region and the island of Giglio said on Monday they would seek a total of 220 million euros ($274 million) in damages from Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp, for the 2012 Concordia cruise liner disaster. (ITALY-CONCORDIA/DAMAGES, moved at 1:24 p.m., 300 words)

Americans suspected of trying to ship baby body parts flee Thailand - police

BANGKOK - Thai police said two Americans suspected of trying to send infant and adult body parts in parcels to the United States had fled the country. A baby's head, a baby's foot sliced into three parts, a heart and a "sheet of skin" with tattoo markings were found in parcels staff at a shipping office in Bangkok scanned the packages, police said. (THAILAND-BABY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 350 words)

Kenya police shoot dead attacker, arrest 250 during mosque raids

MOMBASA - Kenyan police shot dead a man who attacked them and arrested about 250 others when they searched two mosques in the port city of Mombasa that they said were used to recruit militants and to stash weapons, senior officials said on Monday. (KENYA-SECURITY/ (PIX), moved, 250 words)

Waving red cards in protest, Czechs mark Velvet Revolution

PRAGUE - Thousands of Czechs marched through Prague on Monday to mark the the 25th anniversary of the fall of communism, waving soccer-style red penalty cards as a warning to a president they see as drifting too close to Moscow. (CZECH-ANNIVERSARY/PROTESTS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 12:55 p.m., 300 words)

Bosnia police arrest 12 for war crimes near biggest mass grave site

SARAJEVO - Bosnian police on Monday arrested 12 Bosnian Serbs suspected of crimes against humanity over an attack early in the country's 1992-95 war in which 150 Muslim Bosniaks, including women and children, were killed and their bodies dumped in mass graves. (WARCRIMES-BOSNIA/, moved, 240 words)

Brazil's Petrobras vows to investigate graft allegations

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro vowed on Monday to fully investigate a money-laundering scandal that has rattled the company's shares, and caused the biggest crisis to date for President Dilma Rousseff's government. (BRAZIL-PETROBRAS/CORRUPTION (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)

Thousands of Greeks march against austerity to mark 1973 uprising

(GREECE-ANNIVERSARY/ (PIX, TV), moving shortly, 300 words)

Colombia suspends FARC peace talks after kidnapping of general

(COLOMBIA-REBELS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 300 words)

Colombia's peace process with Marxist FARC rebels

(COLOMBIA-REBELS/ (FACTBOX), moved at 1 p.m., 395 words)

Turkish media linked to exiled cleric say they shut out by government

(TURKEY-MEDIA/, moved, 300 words)

Russia orders out Polish diplomats in tit-for-tat expulsions

(RUSSIA-POLAND/DIPLOMATS (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)

A guide to figuring out your real cost of college

LOS ANGELES - Many parents will not learn how much they must pay for their children's college education until financial aid packages arrive this spring. By then it may be too late to get a better deal. College consultants recommend calculating your "estimated family contribution" - essentially, the minimum you will be expected to pay - years before sending the first. (WESTON/COLLEGECOSTS (COLUMN), moved, 714 words)

Halliburton to buy Baker Hughes for about $35 billion

-- Halliburton agrees to buy smaller rival Baker Hughes for about $35 billion in cash and stock, creating an oilfield services behemoth whose revenue would exceed that of market leader Schlumberger (BAKERHUGHES-OFFER/ (UPDATE 5), moved at 1:06 p.m., 594 words)

Fed calls meeting with banks, watchdogs on LIBOR alternative

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is hosting a meeting with banks and regulators to discuss the development of a reference rate alternative to LIBOR, the London interbank rate that was at the center of a global rigging scandal. (FED-LIBOR/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)

U.S. manufacturing expands but may be losing speed

WASHINGTON - U.S. manufacturing output rose in October, but a third straight month of declines in motor vehicle production suggested some slowdown in the pace of factory activity. Still, manufacturing remains sturdy, with other data on Monday showing a rebound in activity in New York State this month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHIC), moved, 300 words)

Japan's slip into surprise recession paves way for tax delay, poll

TOKYO - Japan's economy unexpectedly slips into recession in the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election two years before he has to go to the polls. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, 800 words)

Israel to halve second order of F-35 fighters - minister

JERUSALEM - Israel will place a second order for between 10 and 15 U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, around half the number previously mentioned by defense sources in both countries, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Monday. (LOCKHEED-MARTIN/FIGHTER-ISRAEL (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Gucci needs new ideas, talents to combat brand fatigue

PARIS - Gucci holds the luxury spending downturn mainly responsible for its poor performance but the Italian fashion brand may also have itself to blame, suggesting it could be time to change strategy and hire fresh talent. (KERING-GUCCI/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, 600 words)

China's "Fox Hunt" grabs 288 suspects in worldwide anti-graft net

(CHINA-CORRUPTION, moved, 220 words)

German government reiterates its ban on most fracking

(GERMANY-FRACKING, moved 150 words)

Soweto microbrewer aims to tap South Africa's 'black diamonds'

(SAFRICA-BEER/ (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)