Iran suspends accreditation for Reuters in Tehran

LONDON, March 29 The Iranian government has
suspended the press accreditation for Reuters staff in Tehran
after the publication of a video story on women's martial arts
training which contained an error.
Reuters, the news arm of Thomson Reuters, the global news
and information group, corrected the story after the martial
arts club where the video was filmed made a complaint.
The story's headline, "Thousands of female Ninjas train as
Iran's assassins", was corrected to read "Three thousand women
Ninjas train in Iran".
Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance subsequently
contacted the Reuters Tehran bureau chief about the video and
its publication, as a result of which Reuters' 11 personnel were
told to hand back their press cards.
"We acknowledge this error occurred and regard it as a very
serious matter. It was promptly corrected the same day it came
to our attention," said editor-in-chief Stephen J. Adler.
"In addition, we have conducted an internal review and have
taken appropriate steps to prevent a recurrence," he said.
Adler said that Reuters was in discussions with Iranian
authorities in an effort to restore the accreditation.
"Reuters always strives for the highest standards in
journalism and our policy is to acknowledge errors honestly and
correct them promptly when they occur," he added.