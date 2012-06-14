REUTERS SUMMIT-Xerox eyes tuck-in acquisitions to foster growth

By Nicola Leske
NEW YORK, June 14 Small, tuck-in acquisitions
and a growing services business will boost revenue and profit
margins for Xerox Corp, which is in the midst of trying
to shed its stodgy image as a printer and copier company, its
chief executive said.
Ursula Burns, a mechanical engineer by training who was
named CEO in July 2009, said Xerox earmarked between $350
million and $400 million for acquisitions such as companies with
specialty analytic capabilities or healthcare technologies.
Burns ruled out any major purchases comparable to its buy of
Affiliated Computer Services Inc (ACS) for $5.5 billion in 2009,
which moved Xerox into the outsourcing business in what was the
company's biggest deal in its 106-year history.
The move was viewed as a strategic gamble and despite growth
in the services business, Xerox has been at pains to prove it
was a smart step similar to IBM's acquisition of
consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) in 2002.
"We spend a lot of time thinking about IBM, studying them"
Burns said, adding that it took IBM a number of years until it
sunk in that the company did much more than sell mainframes
after it bought PWC and that it would take Xerox some time as
well.
"I'm wildly impatient about most things in the world. I'm
slightly more patient about this," Burns said.
Xerox derives more than half its revenue from its services
segment which includes processing credit card applications,
managing toll systems and unemployment benefit provisions for
states.
"We have to grow this services business without doubt around
it with continuous revenue growth and predictable margins...so
that people see yeah they are really in this business," Burns
said.
Burns, who started at Xerox as an engineering intern, said
she was frustrated with the company's share price.
"How the hell can we be trading at $7 a share? I wish
somebody could tell me that. I think we should be trading for
twice that," Burns said.
Xerox shares closed down 0.13 percent at $7.62 on Thursday.
By comparison, IBM stock closed at $195.10.
However, Burns said since the ebb and flow of the market was
beyond her control she was focused on managing performance.
The goal was to grow the services segment in a high single
digit range and to keep the technology business flat or at a
modest decline this year, Burns said.
Growth areas were the different areas of healthcare, finance
and accounting businesses as well as transportation from traffic
cameras to toll systems and customer care.
Asked if economic concerns would impact the business, Burns
said that "I am very confident we have an outlook for 2012 that
comprehends not a very buoyant economy" and added that the
company was well versed in handling economic disruption.
Burns said that there would be no massive layoffs although
there would be adjustments "around the edges".
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits