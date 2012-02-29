Reuters Symposium-Wells Fargo to offer mobile app for brokers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 29 Wells Fargo & Company
will offer a new mobile application for its brokers in
2012 to address a growing need for new adviser tools in digital
media.
Advisers regularly seek better ways to serve their clients,
and increasingly that means mobile apps, said Wells Fargo's Joe
Nadreau, who manages strategic solutions for the company's
brokerage business.
"We're trying to optimize more for Wells advisers," Nadreau
told Thomson Reuters' 2012 Online Financial Services Symposium
on Wednesday. "We really have to separate into client versus
adviser oriented - those two worlds are very different."
Wells Fargo already has a general corporate application for
mobile devices.
A panel of wealth management professionals from firms
including Charles Schwab, Bank of America and
Wells spoke at the symposium about the growing importance of
using mobile applications to conduct business in real time.
The panelists agreed that the industry is increasingly
relying on mobile technology, but a big question is how much to
invest in developing those mobile platforms.
Charles Schwab's approach is to start with the core needs of
brokers and clients, and create applications for those services
before developing additional add-on functions.
"Really nail those, and then start to look at the others
around them," said Kate O'Connor, media supervisor at Charles
Schwab.
O'Connor said Schwab is consolidating its mobile and web
teams because the company views digital mobility more as a
platform than a separate channel.
SECURITY AND PRIVACY
As advisers turn to mobile applications, they also must
tread cautiously, as the challenges of protecting security and
privacy remain.
While there is often no direct risk to using the mobile
applications themselves, there is the danger of misplacing a
device containing confidential information.
"If you leave it (a mobile device) in a cab, now someone can
have access" to confidential company information, said Paul
Vienick, who heads Merrill Edge Self-Directed Investing &
Merrilledge.com, a unit of Bank of America.
The situation can be even more serious for advisers, who
could have reams of contacts and private client data on their
mobile devices.
To mitigate some of those issues, Wells has a remote-swiping
capability that allows the company to clean a device remotely if
an employee reports it stolen.
Still, the industry is "well-positioned" to help educate
consumers about risks they can encounter, said Mike Ellison,
president of Corporate Insight, a strategic marketing and
consulting firm for the financial services industry.
Ellison said it is largely an industry responsibility to
ensure that mobile device users are aware of privacy issues and
to find ways to prevent those risks beyond simply using password
protection.