Rev Group interviews investment banks for IPO - sources

Sept 20 Rev Group Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of
emergency and specialty vehicles, is interviewing investment
banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could value it
at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Rev Group's IPO, which the sources said could come as early
as this year, would be the U.S. industrial sector's second IPO
of the year, as receding market volatility and a buoyant stock
market make such offers more feasible.
The Orlando, Florida-based company expects to report
earnings before interest, tax and depreciation this year of well
over $100 million, according to the sources. It has roughly $2
billion in annual sales, according to its website.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential.
Rev Group and its private equity owner, American Industrial
Partners, did not respond to requests for comment.
REV makes emergency and specialty vehicles that include
ambulances, fire trucks and motor homes. It manufactures more
than 20,000 vehicles for its 26 brands, which include Champion
Bus and Federal Coach.
Rev, previously known as Allied Specialty Vehicles Inc, was
formed when private equity firm American Industrial Partners
combined four of its portfolio companies in 2010.
American Industrial has made a series of bolt-on
acquisitions since its formation of Rev, including most recently
Kovatch Mobile Equipment Corp, whose products include fire
trucks and military vehicles.
This week is expected to be the most active for IPO issuance
this year, with six deals due to price and total expected
proceeds totaling $1 billion, according to market intelligence
firm Ipreo.
Of the 63 IPOs that have priced this year, there has only
been one other industrial IPO. TPI Composites Inc,
whose products include electric buses and parts for military
vehicles, raised $69 million in July.
