Revance to stop developing crow's feet drug after trial failure

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Revance Therapeutics Inc said it would discontinue the development of its drug to treat crow's feet after the topical gel failed a late-stage study.
The drug, codenamed RT001, was being studied for the treatment of moderate to severe lateral canthal lines, which radiate from the outer corner of the eye, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.