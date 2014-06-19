BRIEF-Revel casino parent eyes sale through Chapter 11 process via auction

June 19
* Revel casino parent's chief restructuring officer says
company may undergo
court-supervised auction, leading to sale of substantially
all its assets --
court filing
* Revel ac chief restructuring officer says that despite
reducing operating
losses after prior bankruptcy, company still struggled with
utility costs,
severance, litigation costs, and tight liquidity
* Revel ac chief restructuring officer says investment banker
Moelis & Co tried
to help it find a buyer, including one with which it held
'prolonged' talks,
but no deal was reached
* Revel ac chief restructuring officer says company has
arranged $41.9 million
of debtor-in-possession financing
* Revel ac chief restructuring officer says company's ultimate
goal in chapter
11 is to sell the business, and maximize value for
stakeholders