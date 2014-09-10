Atlantic City's Revel casino reaches $90 mln sale deal -documents

(Adds details from documents, background)
Sept 10 Atlantic City's Casino Hotel, which
closed earlier this month after filing for bankruptcy, reached a
deal to sell itself to a Florida developer for $90 million in
cash, according to court documents on Wednesday.
The company said that Polo North Country Club Inc and its
president, Glenn Straub, had agreed to buy the hotel and had
deposited $10 million into escrow.
As part of the deal, Revel is seeking court
approval to modify bid procedures in order to pay Straub a $3
million break-up fee.
With 1,800 hotel rooms, theaters, nightclubs and 14
restaurants, Revel cost $2.4 billion to build. But the city's
first new casino since 2003 was besieged by setbacks even before
it opened. It filed its first bankruptcy in March 2013, winning
approval for the prepackaged plan two months later.
It was also hurt by increased competition from neighboring
states, which has prompted a spate of other Atlantic City casino
closures this year.
Trump Entertainment Resorts, which operates Trump
Taj Mahal and Trump Plaza, filed for Chapter 11 protection on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tom Hals)