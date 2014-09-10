UPDATE 1-Atlantic City's Revel casino reaches $90 mln sale deal

(Adds details from court filing and background)
By Tom Hals
Sept 10 Atlantic City's Revel casino-hotel,
which closed earlier this month after filing for bankruptcy,
reached a deal to sell itself to a Florida developer for $90
million in cash, a fraction of the billions of dollars it cost
to build.
In court documents, Polo North Country Club Inc and its
president, Glenn Straub, agreed to buy the hotel and deposited
$10 million into escrow.
With 1,800 hotel rooms, theaters, nightclubs and 14
restaurants, Revel cost $2.4 billion to build when it opened in
2012.
But the city's first new casino since 2003 was besieged by
setbacks even before it opened and filed its first of two
bankruptcies in March 2013.
Its current bankruptcy began in June with a plan to hold a
quick sale of the company to raise money to repay creditors.
But Revel was unable to find a qualified bidder until
Wednesday.
Straub's bid will now be put to an auction, which may
produce a better deal. The company proposed holding the auction
on Sept. 24 at the New York offices of its law firm, White &
Case.
Revel asked court permission to pay Straub a $3 million
break-up fee for acting as a "stalking horse" or initial bidder.
Revel said Straub's bid was not contingent on financing, due
diligence or licensing approval provisions.
The company also asked that the sale be exempt from New
Jersey transfer taxes, according to court documents.
Revel was part of a push by New Jersey's Governor Chris
Christie to bring Las Vegas-style gambling resorts to Atlantic
City. He provided a $261 million tax package to help finish the
construction of the complex, which is the second-tallest
building in the state.
However, by the time it eventually opened, neighboring
states had approved slot machines and table games, cutting into
Atlantic City's core market.
The Revel was the third Atlantic City casino to close this
year, and Trump Plaza is slated to close next week. The Plaza's
owner, Trump Entertainment Resorts, filed for bankruptcy on
Tuesday and said it could close its other Atlantic City casino,
the Trump Taj Mahal, in November.
Atlantic City started the year with 12 casinos.
