Cosmetics maker Revlon to exit China

Dec 31 Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc, known
for its Almay and Sinful Colors brands, said it would exit its
China operations as part of a restructuring that would save
about $11 million annually.
Sales from China, which had declined in 2012, accounted for
about 2 percent of Revlon's total net sales. The company posted
total net sales of $1.43 billion in 2012.
Revlon said it would also cut 1,100 positions, primarily in
China, which include 940 beauty advisors retained through a
third-party agency.
The company said it expects to incur about $22 million of
pretax restructuring and related charges. About $10 million of
the charges will be employee-related costs, with the rest from
sales markdowns and inventory write-offs.
Revlon, owned by buyout titan Ronald Perelman, said it
recorded $20.9 million of the charges in December 2013, with the
rest expected during 2014.
The company said about $8 million of the annual savings are
expected to benefit 2014 results.
Revlon named JPMorgan Chase & Co veteran Larry
Alletto as chief financial officer in October.
Revlon shares have risen about 69 percent this year to their
Monday close of $24.56 on the New York Stock Exchange.