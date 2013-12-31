UPDATE 1-Cosmetics maker Revlon to exit China

* Says will cut over 1,000 jobs, primarily in China
* Expects annual savings of about $11 mln from the
restructuring
* To take about $22 mln of pretax charges
By Maria Ajit Thomas and Phil Wahba
Dec 31 Revlon Inc said it would exit
China, where sales of its cosmetics have been falling, and cut
more than 1,000 jobs as part of a restructuring designed to save
about $11 million a year.
Revlon, owner of the Almay cosmetics brand and Sinful Colors
nail polish, said in a filing that its Chinese operations
accounted for about 2 percent of total net sales. The company
posted net sales of $1.43 billion in 2012.
Revlon said it would cut 1,100 positions, primarily in
China, including 940 beauty advisers retained through a
third-party agency. Revlon had 5,100 employees as of Dec. 31,
2012.
The company's shares, which have risen nearly 70 percent
this year, fell marginally on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Chinese market is full of potential for Western brands.
The Chinese cosmetics market more than doubled in size between
2008 and 2012 to $22.8 billion, according to a report in March
by Fung Group that cited the National Bureau of Statistics in
China. ()
That has been a boon for companies such as high-end beauty
products maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc, whose sales in Asia
last quarter rose 7 percent, helped mostly by China, where Estee
Lauder has expanded to second-tier cities more quickly than many
other Western beauty brands.
Other, non-beauty, U.S. companies to see fast growth in
China include handbag maker Coach Inc and Tiffany & Co
.
FALLING CHINA SALES
But China is also a complex market that can bedevil foreign
companies.
Avon Products Inc, a direct seller of cosmetics, saw
sales fall 24 percent in 2012 in China, where its reputation has
been hit by a bribery probe, and where it has struggled to adapt
to selling through retail stores.
Revlon's sales in China declined in 2012, a trend that
continued into the first half of this year. The company, which
entered the market in 1996, has attributed the fall to declining
consumption linked to a slowdown in Chinese economic growth.
"We made a holistic assessment of the opportunity in China
versus the cost of doing business there and we concluded that
it made the most sense to exit the market," Revlon spokeswoman
Elise Garofalo said.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China,
total retail sales of cosmetics grew 13.2 percent in the
January-November period, compared with growth of 17 percent in
the whole of 2012. ()
Some cosmetics companies operating in China have also faced
pressure from animal rights groups, as the country requires
companies to test beauty products on animals.
The China Food and Drug Administration said in November it
was considering a rule change that would allow the sale of some
cosmetics without requiring them to be tested on animals.
Revlon, owned by buyout titan Ronald Perelman, expects to
incur about $22 million of pretax restructuring and related
charges.
About $10 million of the charges will be employee-related
costs, with the rest from sales markdowns and inventory
write-offs, the company said on Tuesday.
Revlon said it recorded $20.9 million of the charges in
December 2013, with the rest expected during 2014.
The company said about $8 million of the annual savings are
expected to benefit 2014 results.
The company's shares were down 0.2 percent at $24.50 in
afternoon trading.