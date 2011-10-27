UPDATE 1-Revlon Q3 at breakeven on tax provisions

* Q3 breakeven earnings vs $0.24/shr last year
* Q3 sales rose 5.7 pct to $337.2 mln
(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 - Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc reported a slump
in third-quarter income mainly as it set aside more money for
taxes.
Third-quarter income dropped to $0.1 million, or breakeven
per share, from $12.5 million, or 24 cents a share last year.
Revlon, which sells its products under the Charlie and
Mitchum brands, said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7 pct to
$337.2 mln.
The New York-based company set aside a provision for income
tax of $22.1 million in the quarter, compared with a benefit of
$0.6 million recorded a year ago.
Revlon shares closed at $15.21 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)