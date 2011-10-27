UPDATE 1-Revlon Q3 at breakeven on tax provisions

* Q3 breakeven earnings vs $0.24/shr last year

Oct 27 - Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc reported a slump in third-quarter income mainly as it set aside more money for taxes.

Third-quarter income dropped to $0.1 million, or breakeven per share, from $12.5 million, or 24 cents a share last year.

Revlon, which sells its products under the Charlie and Mitchum brands, said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7 pct to $337.2 mln.

The New York-based company set aside a provision for income tax of $22.1 million in the quarter, compared with a benefit of $0.6 million recorded a year ago.

Revlon shares closed at $15.21 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)