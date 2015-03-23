Revlon settles 'viral' discrimination lawsuit by ex-science chief

| NEW YORK, March 23
NEW YORK, March 23 Revlon Inc has
reached a settlement with a former chief scientific officer
whose claims the company's chief executive made derogatory
statements about Jews, Americans and black people went viral on
social media.
The settlement with Alan Meyers was disclosed in papers
filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday. The terms were not
disclosed.
Revlon said in a statement that the case was "amicably
resolved." Meyers' lawyer did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Meyers, who joined Revlon in 2010 and was fired in December
last year, sued Revlon for retaliation and discrimination.
He claimed in the lawsuit that Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Delpani accused him of raising "ghost" safety problems
at recently acquired laboratories.
Meyers also said the Italian-born Delpani, who was not a
defendant in the lawsuit, frequently yelled at him in front of
other executives, and made anti-Semitic and anti-American
comments.
The claims became a trending topic on Twitter in January via
the hashtag #ShadesOfRevlon.
In the lawsuit, Meyers said Delpani referred to Americans as
"dirty" and, during a visit to a South African factory, said he
could smell black people when they entered the room.
Meyers also alleged Delpani expressed surprise at the lack
of Jewish executives at Revlon because "Jews stick together."
Revlon has called the lawsuit "completely meritless" and
said Meyers "repeatedly demonstrated critical lapses in judgment
and failed to perform at the high standard we demand of our
employees."
Meyers also claimed Delpani mentioned Ronald Perelman, who
is Revlon's billionaire controlling shareholder and Jewish, when
he made the allegedly derogatory comments, the lawsuit said.
As the lawsuit found an audience on Twitter, Perelman,
issued a statement supporting Delpani, calling the allegations
"absurd and offensive" and saying Delpani was one of the "least
bigoted or biased" people he had ever known.
The case is Meyers v. Revlon Inc, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York. No. 14-10213.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Andre Grenon)