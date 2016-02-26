版本:
Cosmetics maker Revlon's CEO Delpani to step down

Feb 26 Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Lorenzo Delpani would step down for personal reasons.

The news comes about a month after billionaire and Revlon's controlling shareholder, Ron Perelman, said he would seek strategic alternatives for the company. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

