版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 21:32 BJT

Revlon to cut 250 jobs, close plants

Sept 5 Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc said it will cut about 250 jobs as it realigns its operations and will take a related charge of about $25 million in the third quarter.

The company said it will exit manufacturing facilities in Maryland and France, resize its French and Italian organizations and consolidate its operations in Latin America and Canada operations.

Revlon expects to save about $10 million per year from the measures.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐