U.S. SEC charges, fines Revlon for misleading shareholders

June 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said it charged Revlon Inc with misleading shareholders about details of a "going-private" transaction, and the cosmetics and beauty care company agreed to pay a $850,000 fine.

Revlon did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, the SEC said.
