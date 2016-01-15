版本:
Perelman to seek strategic options for Revlon

Jan 15 Billionaire Ron Perelman, the majority owner of Revlon Inc, said he would seek strategic alternatives for the cosmetics maker.

Perelman's investment company, MacAndrews & Forbes, said in a filing it had not formulated any specific or definitive plan or proposal. (1.usa.gov/1J6HkIZ) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

