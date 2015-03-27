ReWalk Robotics plans India launch of walking device by 2nd qtr

* Device aimed at patients with severe lower-limb
disabilities
* To be priced at about 4.6 mln-4.7 mln Indian rupees
* Company estimates India has about 800,000 paraplegics
By Amrutha Penumudi
March 27 ReWalk Robotics Ltd plans to
launch its wearable robotic exoskeleton device in India by the
second quarter of 2015, Chief Executive Larry Jasinski said.
The device, ReWalk, provides powered hip and knee motion to
enable people with lower-limb disabilities, such as paraplegia,
to stand upright, walk, and in some cases, climb stairs.
"We ship the first few units within the next 10 days,"
Jasinski told Reuters. "We'll go through a period of training
preparation with the distributor."
The device, already available in several countries including
Australia, Germany, Japan and Taiwan, is powered by a
rechargeable battery encased in a backpack worn by the patient.
ReWalk, approved in the United States and the European
Union, was invented by the company's Israeli founder, Amit
Goffer, a quadriplegic.
The company will launch the device in north India through a
deal with New Delhi-based surgical products distributor Saimed
Innovations.
India, the world's second most populated country, is a
largely untapped market for such advanced devices, with most
patients currently using crutches, wheelchairs and rigid braces
for support.
ReWalk Robotics estimates there are about 800,000
paraplegics in India.
A number of patients have already made inquiries and are
waiting to the see the product and test it, said Rishi Kapoor, a
partner at Saimed Innovations.
Jasinski declined to estimate how many devices the company
expected to sell in its first year in the country.
ReWalk Robotics, which went public in the United States in
September, has a market value of about $162 million.
The company sold 74 devices in 2014.
ReWalk Robotics plans to sell the device at about 4.6
million-4.7 million Indian rupees ($73,217-$74,808), similar to
the pricing in the United States and Europe.
The company and its Indian partner are looking at various
options including working with government agencies and
not-for-profit organizations to make the device more accessible.
"For instance, the device can be introduced in government
rehabilitation centers, where patients can be rehabilitated on a
rental model," Kapoor said.
ReWalk Robotics shares closed at $13.52 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had nearly halved in
value since its strong debut on Sept. 12.
($1 = 62.83 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)