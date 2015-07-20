EU regulators to probe U.S. drinks can maker Ball's bid for Rexam

BRUSSELS, July 20 European Union antitrust
regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Monday into U.S.
drinks can maker Ball Corp's 4.4-billion-pound ($6.85
billion) offer for U.K. peer Rexam Plc, concerned about
the anti-competitive effects.
"The Commission has concerns that the proposed transaction
may reduce competition in the beverage can and aluminium bottle
manufacturing industry in the European Economic Area," the
European Commission said in a statement.
It will now decide by Nov. 25 whether to clear the deal,
which combines the world's two largest beverage can makers by
volume serving clients such as Coca-Cola Co and
Anheuser-Busch InBev.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti)