REFILE-Ball offers to sell 11 plants in bid for EU okay for Rexam buy -sources

(Adds Austria as additional location for asset sales)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Nov 25 U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp
is ready to sell 11 plants in Europe in a bid to
convince EU antitrust regulators to approve its 4.43 billion
pound ($6.69 billion) offer for British peer Rexam, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The world's two largest beverage can makers by volume want to
merge to better manage capital spending and cut costs. The
European Commission however fears the deal would push up prices
for companies and consumers.
The combined company would have 60 percent of the beverage
can market in North America, 69 percent in Europe and 74 percent
in Brazil, according to Morningstar analysts.
Ball is prepared to divest four factories in Germany, three
in the UK, one each in Spain, France, the Netherlands and
Austria, the sources said. Nine of the plants make cans and two
of them can ends. The offer was submitted to the Commission last
week.
The EU competition authority has given third parties until
Wednesday to provide feedback and is likely to extend the
deadline. It is scheduled to decide on the case by Jan. 22.
Ball has said it is willing to sell more than $1.58 billion
worth of assets to allay regulatory concerns.
Rexam's customers include Coca-Cola Co and
Anheuser-Busch InBev.
($1 = 0.6621 pounds)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by David Evans)