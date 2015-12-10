Eu antitrust regulators set to approve Ball, Rexam deal - sources

BRUSSELS Dec 10 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Ball Corp's 4.43-billion-pounds ($6.7 billion) bid for Britain's Rexam Plc after the U.S. drinks can maker improved its concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Last month, Ball offered to sell 11 plants across Europe, nine of which make cans and two can ends. Rivals and customers however wanted a better mix, with more factories making aluminium cans rather than steel which is an old technology.

Ball subsequently fine-tuned the package, the sources said.

($1 = 0.6591 pounds) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)